Erica Johnson was named McKinney ISD 2022 Elementary Teacher of the Year. She is a teacher at Press Elementary. She has a degree in Childhood Development and a Masters in Curriculum and Instruction.
Tell us a little bit about yourself:
I am from Knoxville,TN and have been in McKinney for 10 years and have taught for McKinney for 10 years as well.
What made you want to become a teacher?
I felt called to be a teacher. I was in nursing school and realized that wasn't for me. after much prayer and consideration, I felt the need to go into teaching.
What makes you continue to want to teach?
I continue to work in education because I love to work with kids. It is a very challenging profession but the reward of seeing students being successful on many levels is worth it!
What brought you to McKinney ISD?
We moved to Texas from East Tennessee in 2012. My husband and I were both ready for a new adventure. He had a job opportunity and we jumped on that to be able to move this amazing area!
What's been your greatest career moment to date?
Winning MISD Teacher of the Year was a tremendous honor! I am so humbled that they chose me to represent our district in this capacity.
My greatest career moment in the classroom, however, was when one of my students walked into my classroom by himself for the first time without needing me to walk with him. The pride on his face in that moment will stick with me forever.
Are you a native Texan?
No, but I used to tell people I was from Texas when I played two truths and lie.
What's your fondest childhood memory?
My fondest childhood memories are Sunday lunches with my extended family. We would always gather at my grandmother's house after church. That was my favorite day of the week. She was the best cook and taught me so much on the days when I would get to help her.
What's your favorite area restaurant?
Harvest on the Square is my all-time favorite restaurant!
What's your favorite movie?
The Proposal! I love Sandra Bullock.
Tell our readers about your family.
I have great and supportive husband, two wonderful children, and a perfect pooch, named Nellie. My son, Gannon, swims for MNHS and my daughter, who is in 4th grade, is an artist and plays guitar.
What are your hobbies?
I love cooking and taking care of my succulents. I have recently become obsessed with bird watching on my back porch and have begun filling my back yard with bird feeders, houses and bird baths.
If you were on a deserted island, what is the one item you couldn't live without?
Bahama Bucks shaved ice
Tell our readers something about you they would never guess to be true.
I never wanted to be a teacher growing up and did not like playing school with my friends! I am so glad that I changed my mind about that one.
