Paula Perkins first got hooked on uncovering family history when she was a young girl. Today, she serves as president of the Collin County Genealogical Society.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I am a proud 6th generation Texan. I am a genealogical consultant, lecturer, author and genetic genealogist. I am a website creator and coordinator for the Collin County TXGenWeb project. I am a volunteer FamilyTreeDNA project administrator for surname and our society DNA project. I have successfully accomplished research in Northern, Southern and National U. S. repositories and National Archives. Former adjunct instructor gGenealogy, past coordinator and presenter for Dallas, Texas local PBS station community outreach program in conjunction with PBS series "Ancestors."
What brought you to the Collin County area?
My earliest family arrived in Collin County in 1854 from Kentucky in the area now known as Celina to my Perkins family who came from Georgia in 1873 (they all had the “Gone to Texas” fever for better land and life.
How did you get involved in genealogy?
My interest in family history began as a young girl when my parents took me to visit elderly “cousins” along with my maternal grandmother sharing stories, family photos, family bibles and letters of family history, which I inherited.
Tell us about the Collin County Genealogical Society.
The Collin County Genealogical Society (CCGS) has served the Collin County community for over 50 years and was formed in October 1970 by six local residents for the purpose of promoting interest in genealogy and assist members with their genealogical research. Initially meeting in member’s homes, the society finally established a permanent residence at the Gladys L. Harrington Library in Plano in January 1971 (now at the W. O. Haggard Library). These six pioneering Collin County genealogists laid the foundation for the society that has grown to include members that hail from all over the United States. Charter members continue to be active today with society activities.
We have several projects to benefit the amateur to the professional genealogists. The society actively encourages members to submit ideas for projects and program topics to fulfill its primary objectives. Projects include educational fund raising seminars with a well-known speaker, informative monthly programs with guest speakers, and preservation and digitization of Collin County historical newspapers. The society publications include our journal the Collin Chronicles and the award-winning society newsletter, multiple volumes of transcribed Collin County marriage indexes. The sSociety welcomes all regardless of Collin County ancestry. CCGS is a support organization of the Plano Public Library for over 50 continuous years by providing donations of materials, volunteer time and financial support to grow the genealogical and historical collection housed in the Genealogy Center at the W. O. Haggard Library. CCGS is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit corporation. Visit online at collincountygenealogicalsociety.com
What is your role with the society? What does that entail?
I am the president and the editor of our eNewsletter. As President, I preside over our monthly meeting and programs and lead our society in promoting educational programs, fundraising, assisting with grants and interacting with members and guests. Part of the fun is engaging our members and guests to learn more about skills and techniques no matter if they are just beginning or a long time family historian. The president conducts community outreach and is the liaison to the Plano Public Library Genealogy Center. As editor of the society newsletter I compile articles of interest for our members on genealogical and historical topics, DNA techniques and programming information as well as educational opportunities around the country.
What is your favorite part about being part of the society?
Being able to share my wisdom with others and helping members and guests learn more about genealogical and historical resources that are available to all persons living in Collin County both locally and digitally. I enjoy helping others break down the brick walls in their research and discover new skills. Educating new members and guests about the genealogy collection that covers not only Collin County, but also the entire United States since many local members do not have Collin County ancestry.
What has been the most surprising part about being with the Collin County Genealogical Society?
Learning some of the members who had been long time friends where my cousins after we did genetic genealogy DNA testing and we had family buried in the same cemeteries in Collin County.
Why is genealogy important?
Genealogy is important because you learn about yourself as you learn about your ancestors. You gain knowledge that your early ancestors may have had the same occupation, provided service to our great country and we learn historical knowledge of the areas they lived. It is important that we don’t forget those that came before us and made our life possible.
Where in Collin County is your favorite place to spend time?
The Genealogy Center at the W.O. Haggard Library or the Genealogy Collection at the Roy and Helen Hall Memorial Library in McKinney.
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
Depends on what is happening the next day. Can be a night owl if I get involved deeply into a genealogy project.
What do you want your legacy to be?
That I was an inspiration to the younger and older generation, and I was able to help in some way that they would garner inspiration to use the skills and techniques that I taught or shared to enhance their genealogy and family history.
