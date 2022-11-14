Scott Elliott serves as executive director of One Heart McKinney, a nonprofit that works to connect resources across the city to help those in need. The goal of the organization is to provide needed services by coordinating those resources while those experiencing difficulty only have to tell their stories one time.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
Career-wise, I worked in IT Leadership for almost 30 years and then worked in sales. Three years ago, I was blessed to be chosen as the Executive Director for Community Lifeline Center, a non-profit here in McKinney. Our major service areas at CLC were providing rent, utility assistance and food to folks experiencing a family crisis. CLC’s mission exploded six months later with the arrival of the pandemic.
Family-wise, Linda and I have been married for 39 years, we have three daughters, three sons-in-law and three grandsons. My grandfather call sign is Poppo.
What brought you to McKinney?
Work brought me to McKinney. I was working with Globe Life in Oklahoma City and moved to McKinney to assume a new role at the corporate home office.
How did you get involved with One Heart McKinney?
My first interaction with One Heart McKinney stemmed from my work at Community Lifeline. In response to the pandemic, CLC distributed 740,000 pounds of food in 2020, compared to 50,000 pounds in 2019. One Heart McKinney granted funds to CLC to help with warehouse space and helping keep people in their homes with the lights on.
What is the mission of One Heart McKinney?
Our official mission reads “One Heart McKinney exists to coordinate the WHOLE community to maximize well-being in daily life, and respond to and recover from any community crisis.”
Our goal in executing that mission is to have our friends and neighbors in need tell their story only one time, either through one of our One Heart Network Partners or by interacting with One Heart directly. Then, we make direct referrals to organizations that can help address those needs.
We want the referrals to be both efficient and effective. Efficient means creating those referrals as quickly as we can. Efficient means we have a good match between our client’s needs the programs offered by the receiving organization.
One great thing about our city is how many folks genuinely care for their friends and neighbors in need. This is demonstrated by the sheer number of nonprofit organizations and ministries of local faith congregations. Our task at One Heart McKinney is to marry the capabilities and reach of those groups to resources from the city, first responders, MISD and the business community, maximizing the well-being of our neighbors in need.
What has been your favorite part about being with One Heart McKinney?
My two favorite parts both involve people. First, being part of the solution to increase the general well-being of our community. Truly, a rising tide lifts all boats, or in this case, people. Second, meeting so many truly caring, talented and involved residents.
How do you feel about the progress One Heart McKinney has made since its inception?
I always want things to go faster than they do. However, when we launched, I thought it would be the first of 2023 when we had our pilot program up and running. Thanks to the North Texas Food Bank, who introduced us to a platform called Unite Us, we were able to start a pilot program in August of this year.
In addition to working through processes and leaning on our initial partners for feedback and learning, we have been able to clearly identify a couple of service gaps and be a part working toward solutions for those areas.
What is in the future for One Heart McKinney?
Our current task is developing and building out our referral Partner Network. Currently, that is a completely digital effort. Our next task is to provide an online reference of all social service providers in McKinney, or providers from other communities who serve our citizens. We want this online reference to be yet another way folks in need can interact with organizations that can help.
Next, our goal is to capitalize on our friendship with Serve Denton and the work they have done to provide a campus where multiple providers come together to serve folks in need. Even better than a digital referral would be a referral where the organization is right down the hall.
Lastly, the ideal end result would be collaborating with organizations in other communities in our county to create a ‘One Heart Collin’. As Collin County grows from 1 million to 3 million residents, it is inevitable the need for social services will grow.
What is the best way for the community to get involved with One Heart McKinney?
We have three ways to get involved:
- If you are part of an organization that provides social services, we would love to have you be a part of the One Heart McKinney Partner Network. A note to me at scott@oneheartmckinney.org to that effect would start the conversation.
- If your organization encounters folks in need but does not provide services, you can either join the network to electronically refer them to One Heart, or have the folks in need contact us directly. On our website, oneheartmckinney.org, there is a large button titled ‘I Need Help’ which starts the One Heart Referral process.
- Lastly, if you would like to financially support social services in McKinney, we have a list under ‘Network/Network Partners’ of the organizations currently in the network. Supporting any of these groups helps people in our city. If you would like to provide funds for One Heart, there is a tab our home page titled ‘I Want to Help’.
What is a normal day like for you?
I am not sure there is a normal day! Most days involve a lot of personal interaction, which I love. It is easy to have a great day when every day involves meeting caring and talented people, learning from them, discovering what they do, and helping to brainstorm and solve issues confronting our community.
Although incorrectly attributed to Gandhi, the following statement is still sound: The true measure of a society is how it treats those that are the most vulnerable.
What do you like to do in your free time?
In my time away from work, travel with my wife, visiting family, playing golf and working out are my favorite pastimes.
Where in McKinney is your favorite place to spend time, and why?
McKinney has a large number of restaurants that have a version of outside seating, which I love. At certain times of the year, anyway. The Yard is very near where I work, and is just one example of the outdoor venues we have.
I also am a big fan of venues like the McKinney Performing Arts Center, and the Sanctuary, among others, where entertainment is available most any day of the week.
What do you want your legacy to be?
I’ll state it two ways:
If people remember me as someone who really loved people, that would be wonderful.
If people remember me as someone who lived like Scrooge did AFTER he saw the ghosts, that isn’t bad either.
