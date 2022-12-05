Tamika Wilson serves as kitchen lead at Hugs Cafe, located at 224 E Virginia St. in McKinney.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
My name is Tamika Wilson and I am the kitchen lead at Hugs Cafe in McKinney.
What brought you to the McKinney area?
I was born in North Texas and have lived here all of my life.
What made you want to get involved with Hugs Cafe?
I was excited to have my very first job. It was an extra bonus to be able to work in the kitchen, which I love!
What is a normal day like for you?
Every morning I arrive at 9:30 and begin prep work, by 11 a.m. I am ready for lunch service to feed all of our hungry customers. Around 2 p.m. you will find me completing the daily checklists, writing tasks on the board for the next day, and completing our weekly inventory.
What is the best part about your role as kitchen lead with Hugs Cafe?
I love my job because of the people.
What is your favorite item on the menu at Hugs Cafe?
My favorite item is the reuben sandwich. It’s our Tuesday special.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I love going to the movies with friends.
If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go?
I have a huge love of anime and would love to travel to Japan.
If you had to pick a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
“Run The World (Girls)” by Beyonce, or really anything by Beyonce!
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
I am a night owl, for sure.
Tell us something about yourself that our readers would never guess to be true.
My favorite party dance is the Cupid Shuffle. You will find me in the center of the dance floor at every Hugs Social.
What do you want your legacy to be?
My hope is to inspire others to pursue their dreams and passion, just like I did.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.