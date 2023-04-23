The May 6 election period is approaching and McKinney ISD voters will have the chance to choose a candidate to serve on Place 4 of the McKinney ISD Board of Trustees.
Two people have filed to run for the open spot: Board President Amy Dankel, who is running for re-election, and challenger Brittany Hendrickson.
Early voting begins on April 24 and ends on May 2. Election Day is May 6.
What prompted you to run for the McKinney ISD Board of Trustees?
Amy Dankel: I was a public school teacher for 22 years, 10 of which were in Mckinney ISD. I am passionate about having free, great public education for all children.
Brittany Hendrickson: As a mother, I am concerned with the direction our public schools are headed. I am a product of public education and know how important the fundamentals are to a quality education. My inspiration to run for school board stemmed from watching what was happening to our public schools over the last several years. I can no longer sit on the sidelines and not fight for what is morally right for these children and staff. I recognize all children are gifts from God and we must do better to stand in the gaps to ensure all children can receive an excellent education that allows them to be successful citizens. We are raising our future leaders and they deserve the absolute best education we can offer them.
What would be your priorities as a member of the board?
Amy Dankel: Safety and academic excellence.
Brittany Hendrickson: My priorities as a member of the McKinney ISD School Board are to ensure that students receive a quality education, teachers have the necessary resources and support to teach effectively, school facilities are safe and well-maintained, and the district operates efficiently and transparently. I want to not only be an advocate for the parents but also for the students and our amazing staff members.
What do you think the district’s current top priorities should be?
Amy Dankel: Safety.
Brittany Hendrickson: The priority of McKinney ISD should include providing a safe and positive learning environment, supporting teacher and staff development, enhancing communication and collaboration with parents and the community as well as improving academic performance. Increasing transparency and accountability to promote openness and honesty in decision-making processes and making sure that those responsible for actions are held accountable.
How do you view the role of the board of trustees?
Amy Dankel: The role of the board of trustees is to set policies and procedures as well as hire and equip the superintendent to efficiently and effectively run the district.
Brittany Hendrickson: The board of trustees are responsible for overseeing McKinney ISD and ensuring that it is fulfilling its goals and operating in a fiscally responsible manner including approving a budget and adopting a property tax rate for each year. They should provide strategic guidance, as well as hire, fire, evaluate the superintendent and approve major decisions and policies. We should work with the stakeholders and community to create the best educational opportunities for our students.
McKinney ISD is looking ahead to a new era with the introduction of a new superintendent. How would you as a board member work with the new superintendent to serve MISD?
Amy Dankel: Mr. Pratt has 100% of my support. He clearly wants what is best for all students and staff and has a heart for Mckinney. He wants to keep McKinney ISD moving upwards which is in perfect alignment with my goals.
Brittany Hendrickson: By establishing open and clear communication channels, setting goals and expectations, providing resources and support, and regularly evaluating performance. It's important to collaborate with the superintendent to ensure that decisions align with the goals and values of MISD to certify the needs of all students, teachers and staff are being met.
The words “teacher shortage” have made headlines over the past few months, including in Texas. In your opinion, what should McKinney ISD do to attract and retain teachers and staff?
Amy Dankel: We need to do everything possible so that teachers are in a safe working environment, in which board policies and procedures support them to be able to do their very best for our students every day.
Brittany Hendrickson: Recruiting and retaining teachers has been a challenge for MISD over the last couple of years. For starters, we need to create a supportive and positive work environment for teachers. Make sure that teachers have the resources and support they need to do their jobs effectively. Additionally, provide competitive salaries and benefits to help attract and retain high-quality educators. Finally, foster open communication between staff and administration to ensure that teachers feel valued and appreciated. By taking these steps, I feel we can create an atmosphere that encourages teachers to stay at MISD for the long-term.
As discussions continue regarding safety in schools, how should McKinney ISD address keeping students and staff safe?
Amy Dankel: We need to continue to work closely with our community leaders and keep McKinney a safe place. Our SRO officers are McKinney police officers. Also we have set a board policy last year where as “unruly” visitors can be removed from campuses. We also need to continue to focus on mental health.
Brittany Hendrickson: Every school in our community is unique, and it is important for McKinney ISD to assess each campus and their specific needs. While we currently only have two school resource officers available for 21 elementary campuses, we need to address the lack of security available. Parents need the peace of mind their children as safe at school. Teachers and staff deserve the ability to feel secure while educating and supporting students. Over the last few months, bullying has become a major area of concern brought to my attention by several parents and students. A review of the current policy is needed to make sure the right protocols and procedures are in place to protect all students. I want all children who attend McKinney public schools to learn in a positive and supportive environment. We also need a comprehensive safety reporting program that is available to the community.
What is your vision for McKinney ISD’s future?
Amy Dankel: My vision for McKinney ISD is that it will continue to thrive and become the premiere public school system in North Texas.
Brittany Hendrickson: Regain the focus on high academic standards, strong parent and community partnerships, and a culture of continuous improvement while being transparent and holding the district administration accountable. McKinney ISD is preparing a new generation of leaders and we must provide all students with a well-rounded education that prepares them for success in college, career, military and life.
What is your history of involvement in the McKinney ISD community?
Amy Dankel: I have been a teacher at both Finch Elementary and Eddins Elementary. I have served on the board for 12 years. I am an active member of Stonebridge United Methodist Church. I am serving on the board of the McKinney Education Foundation.
Brittany Hendrickson: As a mother of an elementary-aged child, I have made sure to stay involved in her school. I volunteer for various activities, from copy room, book fairs and attending school sponsored events.
Get McKinney Courier-Gazette news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.