The May 6 election period is approaching and McKinney ISD voters will have the chance to choose a candidate to serve on Place 5 of the McKinney ISD Board of Trustees.
Two people have filed to run for the open spot: Board Member Lynn Sperry, who is running for re-election, and challenger Rachel Elliott.
Early voting begins on April 24 and ends on May 2. Election Day is May 6.
What prompted you to run for the McKinney ISD Board of Trustees?
Rachel Elliott: I have long had a heart for students as my husband and I originally met while we were both mentoring middle school students. What tipped me off that something was amiss with the current board was when my daughter’s life was threatened in the school cafeteria. An email sent with my concerns was ignored by the superintendent and a subsequent email to board members was downplayed by a board member. Chad Green was the only one who showed concern for my situation.
Lynn Sperry: Thirty-nine years ago, teacher moral in McKinney ISD was very low. Having been a teacher, I listened to their concerns and decided to run for the board to support the teaching staff.
I was also concerned about the district in general and how students were being challenged academically. I fought hard for the GT program to meet the needs of those students on the upper end of the spectrum. Students who qualify for Gifted and Talented services have educational challenges just as students in Special Ed classes require special services/curriculum to keep them challenged and meet their needs.
I wanted to see our Fine Arts Department become recognized as an outstanding program in North Texas. When I first arrived in McKinney, I learned that we had difficulty keeping a band director in place for a full year. I knew that was not going to produce the quality of program that I wanted to see in McKinney. I have remained an ardent supporter throughout my tenure.
What would be your priorities as a member of the board?
Rachel Elliott: (1) School safety. (2) Parents' voices. (3) Reject political ideologies out of the classrooms.
The other priority in my campaign for McKinney ISD School Board, Place 5 seat is to build positive transparency and trust with the community. Transparent practices and open communication with McKinney ISD stakeholders are key attributes needed to instill trust and foster supportive relationships. As a trustee I will provide a climate of transparency that restores confidence in our MISD educational system. I will stand by my personal promise to communicate regularly, and openly to provide the best education for our community's most precious asset: our children.
Lynn Sperry: Safety for students and staff. Maintain a challenging curriculum with rigor for all students. Hire and retain the highest qualified teaching staff. A positive teaching/learning environment where teachers fee valued.
What do you think the district’s current top priorities should be?
Rachel Elliott: McKinney ISD’s top priorities should be about the kids! These K-12 years are very formative academic years and such an opportunity to shape these student’s perspective of learning along with learning how to love to learn. In my opinion, my campaign priorities of school safety, parent’s voices, rejecting political ideologies out of the classroom, and transparency is a must when it comes to maintaining a successful district.
Lynn Sperry: Safety. Retaining top quality staff. Keeping high standards for teachers, students, and all employees. Set goals that result in continued improvement throughout the organization.
How do you view the role of the board of trustees?
Rachel Elliott: The role of the board of trustees is to hire and fire the superintendent of the school district also the oversight of the entire district. Along with representing the interest and the voice of the local constituents and public.
Lynn Sperry: The board of trustees first obligation is to hire the most qualified superintendent we can find.
Trustees make policy.
Trustees work with the superintendent as a “Team of Eight.”
The board sets the goals for the superintendent then allows the superintendent to achieve those goals.
The board evaluates the effectiveness of the superintendent in reaching the goals.
The board does not MICROMANAGE THE SUPERINTENDENT!
McKinney ISD is looking ahead to a new era with the introduction of a new superintendent. How would you as a board member work with the new superintendent to serve MISD?
Rachel Elliott: I would look towards establishing a good working relationship with the superintendent and understanding his current priorities. I would also look to work with the other trustees to establish measurable goals for the superintendent which include improving our academics, safety and financial transparency.
Lynn Sperry: We have already begun to work together as a new “Team of ‘Eight”. We had a three-hour training…our first opportunity to work together.
We reviewed our “Board Operating Procedures.”
Next, we will be working on our “Strategic Plan” which will shape our processes for the next three to five years.
I plan to be a positive member of the board who contributes ideas and suggestions…always realizing that I am one of seven board members. Once we reach consensus it is my role to support the plans and decisions made by the group.
The words “teacher shortage” have made headlines over the past few months, including in Texas. In your opinion, what should McKinney ISD do to attract and retain teachers and staff?
Rachel Elliott: As a daughter-in-law of a teacher this is a very important topic in my heart. We absolutely have to reverse the trend of teachers leaving the district for other districts and also the profession altogether. This includes better pay and proper yearly teacher reviews. We also need to ensure that teachers are not afraid to speak their mind when it comes to their working environment and how to take ownership of managing their classrooms. Additionally, there should be a reduction of any bullying and intimidation with our district. There has also been feedback from teachers of better support when a student physically assaults the teachers or begins to disassemble a classroom. Teachers need the support to address when these issues they occur.
Lynn Sperry: To attract and keep a quality teaching staff, we need to ensure that teachers feel valued, provide a safe working environment, keep salaries and benefits as competitive as possible, and provide a pleasant, positive climate on our campuses.
Make sure you vote to keep Lynn Sperry, Amy Dankel, and Stephanie O’Dell on the McKinney School Board. Our staff is very threatened by the May 6 election and the possibility of our school board being taken over by our opponents.
In Grapevine Colleyville, they elected four of the far-right candidates last election. In 9 months, they have removed AP courses, removed GT classes, and added a lot of debt to their budget. I talked to a well-informed person from Grapevine-Colleville, and he told me that teachers are leaving in large numbers because of the takeover of their school board. We do not want that to happen in McKinney ISD.
Unfortunately, if our board is taken over by the “Far Right” teachers will no longer be interested in coming to McKinney to teach. This is a very serious and critical election. Please vote!
As discussions continue regarding safety in schools, how should McKinney ISD address keeping students and staff safe?
Rachel Elliott: We need to reevaluate how our SRO (student resource officers) are distributed amongst the campuses. Two SROs for all 21 elementary schools is spreading our officers far too thin. We also need to look at how the district tracks safety holistically, perform safety audits and revisit whether our safety technology is still adequate. One mother whose child was beaten up on a school bus was very concerned that the bus video was too fuzzy to fully see what was happening. Lastly, we need a smarter communication system that allows the district employees to better inform each other when serious situations happen which in turn will relieve stress from the teachers.
Lynn Sperry: McKinney ISD has done a lot of things to make sure are students and staff are safe every day at school. Many of these things are not public information. However, I will assure you that McKinney ISD is and has done a great job of being proactive on safety.
Each of our buildings has been equipped with a vestibule so that everyone is identified with a driver’s license check prior to entering the building. The outside doors to our buildings are constantly being checked to see if they are locked. We have audits done by outside companies to find areas where safety measures need to be tightened. These are just a few of the many measures taken to ensure safety in our district.
What is your vision for McKinney ISD’s future?
Rachel Elliott: We need to get back to an A-rated school but that is just the first step. Also, my goal is to advance MISD as the safest ISD in Texas. Parents need to feel confident in their child’s safety. Another would be to bring back academic excellence. We would do this by establishing clear high standards for our students, attracting the best educational professionals, and ensuring open communication with parents regarding policies and curriculum. The public needs involvement with three-minute speaking times that aren't dependent on how many have signed up.
Lynn Sperry: I want to see our standards and goals continue to be set high.
I want our great programs (AP, GT, Career and Tech courses in conjunction with Collin College) to continue and all the educational opportunities we offer to continue to be in place.
All three of our high schools are rated “A”. Our opposition keeps harping that we are a “B” District. That may be, but we would not have all three high schools rated “A” if we were not doing things right and if students were not taught well.
I want to have an “A” rated district too and our staff is working hard to make that happen.
Please vote! That is the best way to ensure the continuation of a fine McKinney ISD School District. If we do not vote to keep our incumbents Dankel, Odell, and Sperry on the board, the “Far Right” will take over and ruin all that has been accomplished in MISD. It will negatively affect our whole city and community. No businesses will want to locate here and our reputation as a wonderful place to live will cease.
What is your history of involvement in the McKinney ISD community?
Rachel Elliott
- McKinney ISD PTA Council
- Vice President Johnson Elementary School PTA
- RJE PTA Reflections Art Coordinator (2 Years)
- RJE PTA Room Parent (6 Years)
- Mentored Middle School Students (6 Years)
- Assistant Director for the Elementary School Talent Show (Called the Variety Show)
Lynn Sperry: I have resided in McKinney for 45 years. I have three children who went to McKinney ISD, and all have graduated from college…SMU, UT Austin, and TWU.
My seven grandchildren have all been students in McKinney schools…three have graduated and are currently in college, four are still in MISD now (Grade 11), McKinney Boyd High School; (Grade 10), McKinney Boyd High School; (Grade 7) Scott Johnson Middle School; (Grade 5) Eddins Elementary.
I have served on the McKinney ISD Board of Trustees for 39 years.
I was responsible for founding McKinney Education Foundation which gives scholarship to graduating seniors from our three big high schools.
I founded Serenity High, a safe high school for students returning from drug and alcohol treatment. Serenity saves lives and gives student an opportunity to get a high school diploma.
Honors I have received:
- Volunteer of the Year in McKinney.
- Citizen of the Year in McKinney
Board I serve on:
- McKinney ISD School Board
- McKinney Education Foundation, Emeritus
- Baylor Scott & White Hospital McKinney
- The Crape Myrtle trails of McKinney
