The May 6 election period is approaching and McKinney ISD voters will have the chance to choose a candidate to serve on Place 6 of the McKinney ISD Board of Trustees.
Three people have filed to run for the open spot: Board Member Stephanie O'Dell, who is running for re-election, and challengers Serena Ashcroft and Jim Westerheid.
Early voting begins on April 24 and ends on May 2. Election Day is May 6.
What prompted you to run for the McKinney ISD Board of Trustees?
Serena Ashcroft: I have been serving in this community for 10 years, as a substitute teacher, PTO President, organizer of Mom Prom in 2021, licensed Realtor of 20 years and a private music teacher. I have two daughters in McKinney ISD. I have been speaking and advocating for students at board meetings for seven years. I started a homeschool academy during covid to help educate students in person, and that classical program continues to be successful. I'm concerned with our loss of 1,200 students in just three years as well as many good teachers, with seemingly no solutions to change these trends. I recently met with board members and other parents to try to make needed changes, to no avail. As a parent, I don't appreciate teachers asking for preferred pronouns or inappropriate surveys being sent to my children, without parental consent. I feel my experience in business, in the community as well as my volunteer work would be an asset on the school board. We need to restore common sense principles that support good education.
Stephanie O'Dell: I have always been involved in my children’s education serving on PTA/PTOs from roles of fundraising to president. My passion for public education evolved into serving on the school board.
I am passionate about public education and I want all children in McKinney to have access to our quality programs and academics. I believe a leader encourages others and leads with ethics and truth. Therefore, it is important to me to share the many success stories we have in our McKinney schools. Since I am the at large candidate, anyone in McKinney ISD can vote for me.
Jim Westerheid: I am running at the request of several other local board members, citizens and for my granddaughter. I have been to every MISD School Board meeting but five in the last three years. The behavior of the current board has been neither collegial or inclusive of the public in general. The hostility has often been palpable. For the most part no visible governance occurs. There are far too many good teachers and staff who are isolated by this bureaucratic behavior. It’s time to bring back transparency and openness.
What would be your priorities as a member of the board?
Serena Ashcroft: Functioning campus and district educational improvement committees where parents, teachers and community members work together to review budgets, safety, curriculum/books and staff for each campus and at the district level. Continue to support and advocate for fine arts.
It's important that we engage and empower parents in the education of their children. We must have transparency on curriculum and technology apps used, and a parent website with easy access to resources and forms/documents to advocate for their child. Include more opportunities for parent input and discussion with board members.
Support and respect our teachers in the classroom, including accountability for student behavior. Explore incentivized pay for tougher classes and more planning time. Focused attention for our SPED students and teachers. Teachers and counselors are not required to use a student's pronouns, nor should they be soliciting this information.
Work with parents and teachers to create a strong math and language program with limited to no technology in the foundational years of learning, including penmanship. We need to restore time-tested learning methods, and remove the learning fads and theories. Allow teachers to master their profession. Appropriate use of technology in the middle school and high school.
Students need to learn in a positive and safe school environment, without fear of having to conform to or affirm social ideologies and theories. Bullying is a serious concern and our zero-tolerance policy needs to be evaluated. Bathrooms should only be used by children of the same biological sex.
Stephanie O'Dell: The safety of our children is my number one priority. We have hired more School Resource Officers and placed many more cameras on our campuses. We update our safety plans frequently. I will always advocate for more Resource Officers in our district.
I will also work to continue offering career and technical courses that our vital to our economy. I hope we can expand the number of students in our aviation and robotics courses and I want to add drone and hospitality courses.
Jim Westerheid: Safety, public and parents voices, removal of ideologies and emotional and physical protection of teachers and their development and retention. We also need to improve transparency. Open records requests need to be driven down by more openness and posting of information. Communication for the parents and community is the key to success.
What do you think the district’s current top priorities should be?
Serena Ashcroft: Engage with parents, focus on our teacher retention, safety and a strong academic program, without pushing ideologies and theories.
Stephanie O'Dell: The top priority will always be safety. We are always working toward ways to improve security The next district priority is academic excellence for all students. McKinney ISD’s graduation rate is 98%. This means that of every freshman who enters high school, 98% of them graduate. Of course, we are striving for 100%. It is important for every student to have an opportunity for college, a career or the military when they graduate.
Jim Westerheid: The number one priority is transparency. Many of our problems stem from a lack of full understanding by stakeholders of the issues of the day with an eye to the future.
How do you view the role of the board of trustees?
Serena Ashcroft: The role of a trustee is very important. They create policies, approve a budget and curriculum, engage with parents and stakeholders and hire the superintendent. This elected board upholds the constitution. While our district has to teach the TEKS, we approve the books/instructional materials that are used and how that content is delivered.
Stephanie O'Dell: A trustee hires the superintendent and holds them accountable. A trustee also represents all students in the district and approves the budget and policy. A trustee must do what is best for all students. A trustee is not a politician.
Jim Westerheid: The role of any board member is watchful governance and due diligence as in inspection and audits. I have been on governance boards in the past It is NOT just hiring a superintendent and budget approval. Partnering with stakeholders we must ensure proper policy in public service is made and followed.
McKinney ISD is looking ahead to a new era with the introduction of a new superintendent. How would you as a board member work with the new superintendent to serve MISD?
Serena Ashcroft: I'm looking forward to working with Mr. Pratt as we focus on our students first. He seems ready to engage with parents and teachers to focus on safety, academics, teacher retention and helping students succeed.
Stephanie O'Dell: I am looking forward to working with Shawn Pratt. He is going to take a look at the district’s strategic plan and see how we can improve. I support him in taking a closer look to make positive changes. I will work with him to be focused on academic excellence for all students. This means we have to meet the needs of those who may not choose college but instead choose the military or a technical career.
Jim Westerheid: One of my first priorities is to interview the current superintendent and understand how he operates. I want to know how much of a principle centered servant leader he is. I want to build a working relationship with him and a work with him. Everything stems from that type of understanding.
The words “teacher shortage” have made headlines over the past few months, including in Texas. In your opinion, what should McKinney ISD do to attract and retain teachers and staff?
Serena Ashcroft: We must allow our teachers to master their profession, by removing learning fads and theories and restoring time-tested learning methods. Respect the teacher in the classroom by having accountability for student behavior and schoolwork. Explore incentivized pay for tougher classes and more planning time. Our teachers are our most valuable asset.
Stephanie O'Dell: The culture of our campuses in McKinney is what helps keep our teachers. Our schools are ‘family’ and they take care of each other. We have many teachers who were former students. This is the best compliment a district can receive. Of course, we need to pay our teachers as much as the state will allow and hopefully the state will increase their pay.
Jim Westerheid: Teacher shortage is a systemic problem. Without a true connection we will not know points of pain and joy. Princeton used a confidential third party survey as a starting point. Teachers must also be protected and respected. We need an SRO at every school. Assault and or battery of any teacher is unacceptable. It is a criminal act and must be dealt with.
As discussions continue regarding safety in schools, how should McKinney ISD address keeping students and staff safe?
Serena Ashcroft: It's time we look into allowing conceal carry for specifically trained teachers. We also should have SROs at the elementary level. Comprehensive safety plan for each campus working with the campus educational improvement planning committee.
Stephanie O'Dell: We must communicate with our first responders, our city, and our parents. We must continually work to improve plans to provide safe campuses. This means we have everyone in the building looking out for each other by checking doors and following the proper procedures to keep our students and staff safe. We will continue the strong relationships that the students have with our School Resource Officers.
Jim Westerheid: MISD needs a Comprehensive Safety Program. We must become proactive. A monthly safety report, audits, training and their logs are needed. Designated Facility Safety Officers might be one or more APs. We must track and rollup the events from cuts sprains and emergency room visits etc. From there we can work on prevention and training. We must get away from incident reaction to proactive planning and training and prevention. Just like we did in the outside workplace.
What is your vision for McKinney ISD’s future?
Serena Ashcroft: To create a positive culture of learning, engaged students, inspiring teachers and involved parents. Developing leaders in our students who are free thinkers, well-educated and have a desire to serve their community. Ultimately, we need to operate as a truly independent school district, supported by local tax dollars and the community. The Department of Education should not be involved in our local decision making.
Stephanie O'Dell: I want McKinney ISD to set the standard for excellence for all students and to be the district that others look to for advice. This means that all students will have opportunities when they graduate either to go to college, pursue a trade or join the military. Our partnership with Collin College gives students opportunities to get college credit and even graduate with trade certifications that can give them a good job right out of high school.
Jim Westerheid: Change the culture to a principle centered servant leader culture. Move away from a top down bureaucracy. Transparency and stakeholder inclusion make any organization better.
What is your history of involvement in the McKinney ISD community?
Serena Ashcroft: I have been a substitute teacher, a PTO President (2018-2020), talent show director, organizer of Mom Prom in 2021 and volunteer, always striving to support our families, teachers and staff. I helped provide education to students in the community during the covid shutdowns.
Stephanie O'Dell: I have lived in McKinney for 20 years and I have served on the school board for eight years. Prior to this, I served on PTA/PTOs in various roles. I have always been a concerned parent so I got involved on the school board. I have mentored five students in elementary and high school. I have served as a volunteer at the Samaritan Inn twice a week for a year. I served as the past president of the McKinney Education Foundation and I currently serve on the Baylor Scott and White Hospital board as the quality chairman.
Jim Westerheid
PTA Member
Room parent
Chaperon for outside events
Science Fair judge
