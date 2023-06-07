Mi Cocina McKinney rendering

A rendering of the Mi Cocina that is slated to open in McKinney starting June 26. 

The legendary Mambo Taxi is heading north to McKinney with a new Mi Cocina soon to open in District 121. M Crowd Restaurant Group’s latest installment will begin serving its signature brisket tacos and famous margaritas in a new space, boasting a trademark upscale Seisegundos bar along with an authentic custom-made design and featured artwork by Luis Sottil.

“Mi Cocina is a family first and foremost, and we’re proud to announce that our family keeps growing,” said Edgar Guevara, President & CEO of parent company M Crowd Restaurant Group. “This new McKinney location will offer another opportunity to cater to a beloved neighborhood, while also serving the community, initiatives that are central to our core mission and brand.”

Famed Mexican artist Luis Sottil has provided original, custom artwork, with his latest commissioned offerings marking the largest installation of his career.
