The legendary Mambo Taxi is heading north to McKinney with a new Mi Cocina soon to open in District 121. M Crowd Restaurant Group’s latest installment will begin serving its signature brisket tacos and famous margaritas in a new space, boasting a trademark upscale Seisegundos bar along with an authentic custom-made design and featured artwork by Luis Sottil.
“Mi Cocina is a family first and foremost, and we’re proud to announce that our family keeps growing,” said Edgar Guevara, President & CEO of parent company M Crowd Restaurant Group. “This new McKinney location will offer another opportunity to cater to a beloved neighborhood, while also serving the community, initiatives that are central to our core mission and brand.”
Much like with M Crowd’s recent remodels and new restaurant openings, the latest Mi Cocina will include a downstairs bar and an elevated, upscale upstairs bar in a cozy, intimate space overlooking the dining room and an outdoor greenspace. The newest location will employ more than 100 people and will feature a contemporary design including towering, 20-foot lighted, coffered ceilings. Famed Mexican artist Luis Sottil has once again provided original, custom artwork, with his latest commissioned offerings marking the largest installation of his career. Meanwhile, Peter Glassford of Guadalajara has designed several unique, wooden wall installations reflective of architecture found throughout Mexico City.
This opening marks the restaurant group’s 23rd location across Texas and Oklahoma, evidence of an insatiable appetite for Mi Cocina’s iconic Tex-Mex menu. After navigating the pandemic by expanding take-out business and dispatching food trucks into local neighborhoods, Mi Cocina has not only survived, but thrived. Through it all, and with each new restaurant installment, the brand born of humble beginnings maintains a deep-rooted connection to its heritage and traditions.
“I’ve been a guest and a fan of this brand for nearly a quarter century,” said Guevara. I’ve always known that Mi Cocina had great potential to grow outside of Dallas. With our McKinney location, we’ll be able to continue doing what we do best — sharing authentic food and culture with a neighborhood that will grow to count on us.”
The newest restaurant will be the brightest Mi Cocina location to date, with light walls to provide a blank canvas for the art installations, with plenty of windows and natural light. Located along the 121 Corridor in McKinney, Texas’ prestigious Craig Ranch, this Mi Cocina will lean on the elements that have been essential to the brand’s three decades of success: a quality staff serving a menu featuring fresh, authentic ingredients in a building with a contemporary, Mexican design.
The launch of Mi Cocina McKinney comes 32 years after the brand was founded with a single Dallas restaurant.
Mi Cocina McKinney will be open seven days a week for lunch and dinner, beginning Monday, June 26th.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.