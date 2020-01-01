To say McKinney ISD athletes did their thing in 2019 would be an understatement, as each school had at least one program reach the regional quarterfinal round of the playoffs and at least one program make history.
Of all the memorable playoff runs, the Boyd baseball team’s journey to the program’s first-ever appearance to the state tournament will be remembered the most as the Broncos eliminated the state's No. 8 (Rockwall-Heath), No. 6 (Allen), No. 2 (The Woodlands) and No. 1 (Cy Ranch) teams in consecutive weeks. Despite coming up short in their bid for a state title, the Broncos’ run etched their team as one of the best to ever come from MISD.
Boyd’s memorable run is one of the many reasons the MISD athletic program as a whole is rolling heading into 2020.
“Every year, you have so many ups and downs, highlighted by Boyd’s baseball run and capped off by some great football being played here with McKinney and North each winning a playoff game,” said Shawn Pratt, MISD athletic director. “I think in a majority of our sports programs the future is very bright and we have great coaches in place who are running and growing those programs the right way. With spring sports about start, along with individual sports like track and golf, I’m very optimistic that we can keep this momentum rolling and build upon it.”
Despite falling one win short of making the playoffs in football, Boyd did well overall with its volleyball, softball and both its boys and girls soccer teams each making the playoffs to complement the baseball team’s magical run.
The second school ever created in McKinney had a banner year as well, with North bringing home district titles in football, baseball, softball and girls soccer in 2019, with boys soccer and volleyball joining the club with second-place district finishes. The Bulldogs’ district champions all won at least one playoff game as well.
“I think if you look at the success at North, it’s because of course you’ve got the talent, but you also have the special administration and talented coaching staff, which plays a big role into why everything is rolling at North,” Pratt said. “All those things combined and add in the fact the school is at the top of the 5A attendance list and it’s easy to see how North is succeeding a high level. The kids, coaches and winning culture they have established has been a thing of beauty to watch.”
Last, but not forgotten, is the original high school of McKinney.
Despite only making the postseason in football and boys soccer in 2019 the Lions made history. The McKinney football team reached the playoffs for the third consecutive season and capped off its season by beating Naaman Forest for the program’s first playoff victory since 1993. Furthermore, the Lions narrowly missed reaching the regional quarterfinals in a narrow loss to Waco Midway in the area round.
On the soccer pitch, the Lions reached the regional quarterfinal round for the fifth time this decade, continuing their trend of being one of the most consistent programs in the state.
With both boys and girls basketball teams, plus McKinney’s squads in softball and baseball, all bringing talented rosters to the table in the upcoming season, McKinney athletics is trending the right way after these programs failed the make the postseason in 2019.
Even with strong success across the board amongst all three schools, Pratt and the MISD athletic administration team are still focused on maintaining the basic value that helped these programs reach these high heights.
“Though we like winning, we are still focused on our character reps piece of helping kids be better people who can serve our community and thrive,” Pratt said. “If we can keep that stuff consistent and continue to do better each year, the wins and losses will take care of each other as long as we’ve got the right people in place.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.