The Collin County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that a deceased female found buried in a Grand Prairie field on Wednesday, Jan. 18 is missing 33-year-old Kayla Kelley from McKinney. Early Thursday afternoon The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office identified the remains as Ms. Kelley.
Ocastor Ferguson, (aka/Kevin Brown), has been in custody at the Collin County Detention Center since Jan. 14 on charges of kidnapping Kelley. On Jan. 18, the Frisco Fire Marshall's Office filed charges against Ferguson for arson involving Kelley's vehicle. Since the recovery of Kelley, the Collin County Sheriff's Office is working with the Collin County District Attorney's office to determine what additional charges will be brought against Ocastor Ferguson.
Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner stated, "While we desperately hoped for a different outcome, I'm grateful for the dogged determination of my deputies and our Texas Rangers in locating Ms. Kelley. As this is an ongoing homicide investigation, details outside what may be contained within an investigator's search or arrest affidavit will not yet be released."
The Collin County Sheriff's Office would like to thank the Grand Prairie Police Department, Search One Rescue Team, Texas Rangers, Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Frisco Police and Fire departments for their assistance throughout this investigation.
On Jan. 15, the Collin County Sheriff's office said it was seeking the public's help in locating Kelley. Kelley was reported missing by friends on Jan. 11 after not being seen for several days.
According to the office, Kelley's vehicle was found in a remote area of Frisco following her disappearance.
Get McKinney Courier-Gazette news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.