The Collin County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that a deceased female found buried in a Grand Prairie field on Wednesday, Jan. 18 is missing 33-year-old Kayla Kelley from McKinney. Early Thursday afternoon The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office identified the remains as Ms. Kelley.

Ocastor Ferguson, (aka/Kevin Brown), has been in custody at the Collin County Detention Center since Jan. 14 on charges of kidnapping Kelley. On Jan. 18, the Frisco Fire Marshall's Office filed charges against Ferguson for arson involving Kelley's vehicle. Since the recovery of Kelley, the Collin County Sheriff's Office is working with the Collin County District Attorney's office to determine what additional charges will be brought against Ocastor Ferguson.

