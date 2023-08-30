Around 30 years ago, a young George Fuller moved to what was once a small-town community of 37,000 residents. That town was McKinney.
A business owner, musician and developer, Fuller has worn several hats throughout his time in McKinney.
Born in New Jersey in 1962, Fuller recalls his father being a practical-common sense builder who was a product of the Great Depression. After attending three different military high schools, Fuller went to Norwich university in Vermont. Following his time at university, Fuller moved to Manhattan, where he began working in construction, building new structures and refurbishing old ones. As he continued work in the construction industry, he traveled down the east coast for several projects over the years, before settling in Texas in 1986. He then established himself as a builder, musician and the owner of a guitar store and recording studio. In 1991, Fuller remembers visiting friends in McKinney. He said that he and his wife fell in love with the community and moved to McKinney a year later.
“I like the downtown,” Fuller said. “I like the small-town feel, though of course back then, there were around 37,000 people. It was a small, quaint town. Not so much anymore. It’s large, but it still maintains that small-town feel.”
Since moving to McKinney, Fuller said the community has grown considerably, as population has grown by 212,000 people, and more commercial developments have come to the city.
“Back then, we were very much just a bedroom community. The majority of commercial property and businesses were along the central expressway," Fuller said, later adding, "Now, we are a city with millions–billions of dollars of commercial tax base.”
Since moving to McKinney, Fuller said he’s always appreciated the downtown, the rolling hills throughout the community, McKinney’s parks, open spaces and its proximity to major thoroughfares like State Highway 121 and U.S. 75.
“There's been a very deliberate emphasis on that from city staff and previous city councils to maintain a higher quality of life than other areas,” he said.
Fuller also highlighted his love for the emphasis McKinney has placed on the arts and music in the community.
To Fuller, getting involved is paramount to help a community progress.
“I think that right now we live in a world of social media, or unsocial media, as I call it at times,” Fuller said. And there's a whole lot of people involved in tremendously constructive ways, and unconstructive ways.”
Rather than engaging with the city solely online and creating further divisiveness among residents, Fuller encourages community members to get involved by getting out in the community and helping become a part of the solution to issues one may see in a community.
“We all want to live in a community,” Fuller said. “We all want to live in a community that has a good quality of life, is friendly and provides a lot of opportunity. And so how do we achieve that? Well, we get engaged we can help make that happen. We could be part of the solution.”
An area where Fuller and his wife got involved with the community as residents was the launch of the Love Life Foundation, a nonprofit that benefits organizations helping at-risk women and children.
Over the last 30 years, the Love Life Foundation has helped raise millions for organizations like the Collin County Children’s Advocacy Center, Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children (CASA) of Collin County and the Samaritan Inn, among others. An upcoming event hosted by the Love Life Foundation is a “Foodstock” drive, where community members can bring shelf-stable foods and toiletries to Market Street, at 6100 Eldorado Parkway from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 15 and 16.
In addition to his community service, Fuller is a longtime musician, meeting and performing with several important musicians, including Clarence Clemons and Fuller’s wife, Maylee Thomas-Fuller.
While several young musicians began playing guitar during their teenage years, Fuller recalls how he started his foray into music during his college years.
“I have a fantastic father that was a great, practical, common-sense businessman who only had one flaw, in my mind,” Fuller said. “He felt that rock’n’roll was not music. Rock’n’roll was evil, so playing guitar – playing rock music would equal drugs with and eventually death.”
Within a month of learning to play, Fuller started his first band.
“It was probably on record as being the worst performance any band probably ever played,” he said. “But it's a college town. We played for a bar that I worked at, and just about the entire college came down. We were probably the worst recorded band in history that sold the most alcohol and beer in the industry. But I just loved it. I love performing, I love playing music. I love writing music.”
From Manhattan to Pennsylvania, Virginia and Texas, Fuller has moonlighted as a guitarist throughout his adult life. By the 1980s, Fuller, launched his recording studio with a partner, where he would later cut eight records with his wife’s band.
“It's great that we write together, and we perform together,” Fuller said. “Periodically, we have two strong-minded people butting heads creatively, which can be difficult. But we manage that pretty darn well.”
Fuller has performed with Maylee Thomas-Fuller for the last 20 years.
A fan of melodic players, Fuller said that he’s drawn influence from guitarists like Syd Barrett form Pink Floyd and Neal Schon from Journey. When writing songs, Fuller says he approaches each one from one of two standpoints: either a lyrical hook, from which he builds the rest of the song, or a unique riff that he can’t shake.
“I like that music can transcend so many other things in this very noisy world that we live in,” Fuller said.
Building on his love of music, Fuller would open his own storefront, Guitar Sanctuary, partially as an effort for him and fellow guitarist Andy Timmons to find the perfect delay pedal. While both guitarists liked the analogue sound of Electro Harmonix’s Memory Man, Fuller said the pedal fell short in its flexibility during live performances. Eventually, Timmons collaborated with pedal manufacturer Keely to develop the Halo - Andy Timmons Dual Echo delay pedal.
Fuller launched the store around 2009, when major storefronts like Guitar Center and Musician’s Friend had less of a hold on instrument retail, due to the 2008 recession, he said.
“I thought that was time to strike,” Fuller said. “And I went to a couple of manufacturers that I really liked: Paul Reed Smith, Mesa Boogie, Tommy Anderson and Collings, I said, ‘Hey, I want to open a store. Would you open with me?’ And they agreed.”
An entrepreneur by heart, Fuller said he has not been in an employee role since his college years.
“I like to kind of be the person that steers my future, my destiny and all that,” Fuller said.
Fuller has garnered experience from several industries from launching a building company to launching an exercise manufacturing company, an auto parts distribution company, a roofing company and more.
Serving his second term as mayor, Fuller encourages all residents to get involved with their community to build a better McKinney.
