Updated: June 6, 2022 @ 5:14 pm
Twenty five thefts were reported in McKinney during a two-week period from May 23-June 6, according to community crime map data.
That number does not include the six motor vehicle thefts, four residential burglaries and two commercial burglaries during the same timeframe.
From May 23-May 31, the following major incidents of note were:
- At 10:47 p.m. May 25, a report of an aggravated assault was taken on a roadway on the 4500 block of Willow Way Drive.
- At 5 p.m., May 26, a theft of a firearm was reported from a parking lot/garage on the 4700 block of S. Ridge Road.
- At 1 p.m. May 27, a burglary was reported at a residence on the 9000 book of Hampton Court.
- At 4:34 p.m. May 28, a theft from a residence was reported on from 2200 block of Therrell Way.
- At 12:30 p.m. May 30, a burglary at a residence was filed on the 900 block of N. Bradley Street.
- At 5:45 p.m. May 30, a burglary at a residence was filed on the 8900 block of McCutchins Drive.
- At 1:48 p.m. May 31, a report of an aggravated assault was filed at a residence on the 1000 block of E. Standifer Street.
Incidents of note from June 1-6 were:
- At 1:04 p.m. June 2, a robbery was reported on a residence on the 2500 block of Virginia Parkway.
- At 12:23 p.m. June 4, a report of arson was taken from a parking lot on the 300 block of Peregrine Drive.
- At 2:18 p.m. June 5, a robbery of an individual was reported on the 700 block of E. Standifier Street.
- At 8:57 p.m. June 5, a report of an aggravated assault was taken at a restaurant on the 900 block of N. McDonald Street.
