A new multifamily development is expected to come to a plot of land located off of North McDonald Street.
The McKinney City Council gave zoning approval to a site plan for a 186-unit apartment complex at the southeast corner of North McDonald Street, northeast of Wilmeth Road and just south of the Trinity Heights residential neighborhood. The project is set to go on a 12.57-acre piece of land.
Jennifer Arnold, planning director with the city of McKinney, said multifamily use is allowed by the current zoning on the land.
The applicant proposed a variance to screening requirements adjacent to floodplain, requesting to build an ornamental metal fence along the proposed project’s eastern boundary rather than a six-foot masonry screen wall.
“This will allow our residents to enjoy the natural beauty of the trees and creek while also securing the site,” a letter of intent to the city stated.
Arnold said the request was appropriate given the site’s adjacency to floodplain and said city staff recommended approval of the request.
Arnold also noted that there was discussion by residents at a previous Planning and Zoning Commission meeting citing concerns about the proposed multifamily use.
“I did want to reiterate, that use is permitted based on the zoning on the property, which has been in place since the mid-90s,” she said.
The City Council gave approval for the site plan with a 6-0 vote.
“It is the intent of the owner and all consultants to construct a quality project within the standards set by the City of McKinney and Craig Ranch,” a letter of intent to the city stated.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
