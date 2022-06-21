Murals could help McKinney Cotton Mill draw visitors

Ivanevid Llamas remembers passing by the McKinney Cotton Mill on State Highway 5 for the first time.
At the time, the Allen-based artist who goes by "Ivanevid," imagined it would be a good idea to add some art to the space. Five months later, he saw an advertisement for an event that would allow him to do just that.
Now his work, an homage to women in Texas, will be partially visible from that very same highway.
Ivanevid was one of multiple local artists who were selected to add a pop of color to the back part of the McKinney Cotton Mill between June 18 and 19 as part of MuralFest, an event hosted by arts support group MillHouse.
The event comes after a group of artists put up the first murals on a portion of the historic Cotton Mill following the COVID-19 pandemic. The work was well received by Cotton Mill owner Terry Casey, said Dr. Beth Beck, CEO and Executive Director of MillHouse. The organization serves as a creative co-work space for female artists.
After the first mural effort, the original group of artists who make up Millhouse got to talking about how to bring more murals to the mill.
The most recent event allowed local artists to add even more creativity to the historic space. Murals were not painted on original brick, Beck said, but rather on concrete walls or cinder block walls.
“We will either repaint these every year, or, if the Cotton Mill owners like it, we’ll leave them and continue to paint more,” she said.
On Saturday, one lone guitar crooned in a corner of the space as a number of artists pieced together their individual designs onto a . That included florals, butterflies, a “street punk” design and even one wall depicting a collection of cowboy jeans and boots accented with a peace sign, as it received support from McKinney’s Mayor and first Lady, George Fuller and Maylee Thomas-Fuller.
One of the featured artists was retired Frisco ISD art teacher Pernie Fallon, whose design included a sunscape and sunflowers, originally included to depict hope for Ukraine. Fallon, a McKinney resident, began painting again after her retirement, and when she saw the event opportunity come up, she decided to submit her design. Now, her mural directly faces the entrance to the back area.
“I think people can identify with it and I’m hoping they’ll want to have their pictures taken with it,” Fallon said.
Nearby, McKinney resident and artist Linda Herbert worked to create a wall of color depicting cotton “bolls” at different stages of inception. For her, the prospect of bringing art to a historic cotton gin had a special meaning.
“My daddy was a cotton ginner for 32 years in west Texas between Lubbock and Amarillo out in the country,” she said. “I grew up in the cotton gin yard, so cotton is in my blood, and whenever they had this, I was like, ‘I want to do this, this is right up my alley.’ So I’m so excited.”
For Beck, the venture is a way to enhance the cotton mill, adding to the activity that is already brewing at the historic space.
“Because this is a wedding venue as well, I foresee the times when the bridal party will come out and they’ll pick their favorite mural and they’ll all take pictures and selfies in front of the murals,” she said.
The Cotton Mill itself falls one mile away from McKinney’s historic downtown, making it ineligible to be included in the downtown cultural district. However, Beck’s hopes are high that the area could become its own arts and design district in the future.
“The more we bring value to this property, we think we could have our own district,” she said. “But we do definitely want to partner with downtown.”
The art could also serve to make the area a destination point for travelers, too, Beck said.
“I believe that having the murals is going to be this draw, that people will drive from around the state, neighboring states, to come in and see it,” she said. “And this is only the first festival.”
