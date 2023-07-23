Here are five things to do in McKinney the week of July 23:
Comedy Arena Presents: The Melting Pot Comedy Show
The Melting Pot is a multicultural comedy show that highlights a diverse cross section of comedians coming together to enjoy a night of laughter and fun. Join Deadgood Production for a journey around the world with comedians from different countries and cultural backgrounds.
Third Monday Trade days is a monthly event featuring over 300 different booths. Local artisans selling and showing their goods. Hand Crafted items such as jewelry, furniture, candles, charcuterie boards, etc. Food vendors, antiques, axe throwing, blacksmith, a psychic, entertainment and so much more.
The event will have a $5 cash entry fee and will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 23.
Murder on the Orient Express
McKinney Repertory Theatre (MRT) will present Agatha Christie’s most iconic murder mystery, “Murder on the Orient Express” at McKinney Performing Arts Center July 28-29, August 4-5, and August 11-12. Showtimes this week are July 28 at 8 p.m. and July 29 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.
The McKinney Performing Arts Center is located at 111 N. Tennessee St. Tickets can be purchased from https://mckinneyrep.org/ for $22 per adult and $19 for seniors 55 and older.
