The building at 610 Elm Street has an unknown number of stories to tell.
Free Historic District Tour- African American History Month
Visit McKinney has scheduled a historic district tour for 9:30 a.m. Feb. 14.
"McKinney walking tours give residents and visitors a peek into the history, stories, and people that shaped our city," the event page states. "In conjunction with the city's Historic Preservation Office, Visit McKinney offers these free historic district walking tours. A snack and water are provided and we suggest participants wear comfortable walking shoes. All tours leave from the Visitor Center at 200 W. Virginia."
The annual Krewe of Barkus dog parade will grace the streets of downtown McKinney once again starting at 2 p.m. Feb. 19.
The Dog Registration deadline for the parade is Feb. 12. The parade will kick off at Dr. Glen Mitchell Park (300 W. Louisiana St.). This year's parade theme is 'Barkus Salutes the Good Dogs: Unleash Your Superheroes'
"This year we are celebrating people that make a positive contribution to our lives," the event page states. "These heroes can be community helpers like first responders, historical figures who made a difference in education, civil rights and medicine, everyday personal heroes and comic book superheroes."
