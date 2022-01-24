Beth Shumate has lived in McKinney since 1993, when the city’s population was about 23,000 large. Shumate began working for the city of McKinney in 2007 when she was hired as the Communications Manager for Visit McKinney. It was then called the McKinney Convention and Visitors Bureau.
“I absolutely love what I do! Tourism has definitely been the right career path for me,” Shumate says.
Shumate received her bachelor’s degree in Journalism and worked as a reporter for a time. She is now in her ninth class of a 13-clas graduate school program in marketing.
“I can’t wait to finish this up and walk the stage in New Hampshire in Spring 2023 to pick up my Masters degree!” she says.
Shumate also plays in the McKinney Community Band.
How did you get involved in the McKinney Community Band?
I played briefly with the band a few years before I became a member, but it just wasn’t a good time for me. My three sons were just a little too young then. But in 2011 when my boys were all teens, I decided I really wanted to get back into my music. I dusted off my horn and went back. (I’m still playing the horn my parents gave me for my birthday my freshman year of college… 40 years ago next month!) I love Thursday evening rehearsals when I have the opportunity to gather with this great group of talented people and make music together. It absolutely feeds my soul and I’ve developed some incredible friendships over the past almost 11 years! In the years since I first joined, I’ve become so much more involved in music than I ever was in my years in school, going to Dallas Symphony and Dallas Winds concerts often prior to COVID. In 2019, I learned of a band camp just for French horn players. I registered, packed my things, and drove the 12 hours out to the Memorial Day weekend Camp in the mountains just north of Albuquerque, New Mexico. Camp was canceled in 2020 but last summer, two of my best friends joined me, one of whom I’ve known since high school and the other who is in the horn section of the MCB with me. We had a blast! I would never have taken part in something like that, nor would I have met so many of the incredible people in my life had I not joined the McKinney Community Band. Music truly can be a life-long adventure. (Can you tell I really love this band?)
Tell us about your role with the band.
I had been a member for a few months when the board asked if I’d be interested in the Concert Manager position. I did and served out my term then became Marketing Committee Chair, which includes being on the concert planning committee. And while I was on the board, I had the opportunity to be involved in interviews and “hiring” of our then-new conductor in 2015. We were so lucky to have made that connection with Jeremy Kondrat, whose day job is overseeing all the Plano ISD instrumental music programs but was really missing having a band of his own to conduct. It was a banner day for the band when we welcomed him to our little family. Under his leadership, the band has come such a long way and I’m so proud of what we’ve accomplished and the music we are able to play now. And just an FYI - we’re an all-volunteer group (including our conductor and assistant conductor). We are all part of the band because of our love for making music and the fellowship we enjoy!
What's been your greatest moment with the band to date?
There have been so many great concerts and other moments, but the one I still remember most was our 10th anniversary concert that included An American Elegy written by Frank Ticheli in remembrance of those who lost their lives in Columbine. That concert just happened to fall on the weekend just days after five Dallas police officers were killed in the line of duty, something we had no way of knowing back when the program was planned. That piece of music touched our hearts so much, many of us were playing through tears by the end of it. I’ve never had such an emotional moment on stage. The other really special moment was our first rehearsal back after not playing together for over a year because of COVID. I was surprised when I started crying in the car on the way to rehearsal that night, I was so happy to be starting back up! It was an amazing feeling to be back, making music with my musical family.
Are you a native Texan?
I was born in Michigan, but my family moved to Arkansas when I was six months old. I grew up there, attending school through college before marrying and moving to Texas in the late 1980s. I may not be a native-born Texan, but I’ve been here for 35 years and am happy and proud to live in the Lone Star State!
What's your fondest childhood memory?
It’s difficult to name just one. I have many happy memories of growing up – spending time with my parents and siblings, our pets, summer car trips to visit family in Michigan or Washington State and holidays together, riding bikes with friends around our neighborhood, spending time at Lake Ouachita, having the occasional sleepover… the “normal” stuff. My mom was a wonderful seamstress so she taught me how to sew, something I just don’t take the time to do anymore, nor will I ever be as skilled as she was. I grew up baking with her, too, and that is still wonderful therapy for me, especially around the holidays.
What's your favorite area restaurant?
It’s hard to name just one; we have so many terrific restaurants here in McKinney. El Mejor is across the street from my office and aside from occasionally dining in there, it’s my go-to place to grab dinner to-go on the way home from work every few weeks. (Their salsa is da bomb!) I also love The Celt and E.J. Wills Gastropub – great atmosphere, live music, and wonderful food at both of them. And Cadillac Pizza Pub for pizza and Caesar salad.
What's your favorite movie?
It’s hard to name one because I really love movies. I’m into the Marvel movies and TV shows, and just saw the newest Spiderman movie. As always, Marvel didn’t disappoint. What fun! I grew up on musicals, so “The Sound of Music” is a mainstay with me that I’ve seen hundreds of times. My guilty pleasure movie would be “Romy & Michele’s High School Reunion”; I’ve been to all of my high school reunions and this movie always makes me giggle! But my current favorite would have to be the new version of “West Side Story.” I fell in love with it and can’t wait to see it again. I’ve seen the original so many times and wasn’t sure about seeing the new one, but I doubt I’d want to watch the original film after seeing this one; it really blew me away. Magnificent!
Tell our readers about your family.
I’m the middle child; my sister is almost seven years older, and my brother is 10 months and 17 days younger; between the three of us, we have eight sons. Not a daughter in the bunch! We’re a close-knit family, and when COVID hit, we started weekly Zoom calls, which we’re still doing every Sunday evening, two years later. My brother plays bassoon in two music groups in New Jersey where he lives, and I love that my 88-year-old dad, the quintessential band parent during our school years, is still an active supporter of both my brother’s and my groups, watching our concert videos on YouTube and coming to a concert if it works out with a trip here for him and his wife. I’m an empty-nester with three grown sons (mid-to-late 20s) who all went through the McKinney schools from kindergarten through graduating from McKinney North. All three live close by – two in Plano and one in North Dallas. I’m so proud of the young adults they’ve become, and I really enjoy any time I get to spend with them. This may be odd to admit, but while so many of my friends are thrilled to be grandparents, I must say I’m a little relieved none of them has made me a grandmother yet. All in good time!
What are your hobbies?
I have always loved to read, spending summers checking out books from the bookmobile when it came to our neighborhood. I now “read” via audiobook and always have at least one going in the car or on weekends on my phone. I’m also a writer and have taken part in National Novel Writing Month (November) for eight years and have a very rough manuscript from each year. One day I hope to publish one or two. I’ve taken up painting a little, too (love going to Painting with a Twist and do some at home), and of course, band and baking!
If you were on a deserted island, what is the one item you couldn’t live without?
While I wouldn’t like not having books and my horn with me, something I absolutely couldn’t live without would be iced tea with Sonic “crunchy” ice.
Tell our readers something about you they would never guess to be true.
I walked (did not run) a marathon in 2017. I started doing a half marathon once a year after a friend challenged me in 2011, the same year I joined the band. (That was more or less my self-discovery, challenge-myself year.) When an old high school friend – another French horn player! - invited me to do the Honolulu Marathon with him before he moved back to the mainland, I decided to go for it. The only reason I could even hope to do it was because it’s an untimed course, so I could take as long as I needed to finish. It was his 41st marathon and my first and only marathon. If you’re going to do a marathon, spending just over nine hours walking 26.2 miles while taking in the lush scenery of Honolulu, starting and ending at Waikiki Beach, isn’t a bad way to spend a day!
