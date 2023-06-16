Flour mill file.jpg

The McKinney Flour Mill is located east of State Highway 5 and is nestled between the future city hall development and the future TUPPS Brewery location. The venue hosts retail tenants as well as events, including weddings.

 File photo by Audrey Henvey / Star Local Media

McKinney’s planning and zoning commission on Tuesday recommended approval for a specific use permit that will allow for an outdoor commercial entertainment area at the McKinney Flour Mill.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

