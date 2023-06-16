The McKinney Flour Mill is located east of State Highway 5 and is nestled between the future city hall development and the future TUPPS Brewery location. The venue hosts retail tenants as well as events, including weddings.
McKinney’s planning and zoning commission on Tuesday recommended approval for a specific use permit that will allow for an outdoor commercial entertainment area at the McKinney Flour Mill.
The specific use permit would allow for a new proposed commercial outdoor entertainment area that would be about 3,300 square feet large. The area would include a stage in the southeast corner, as well as a seating area and play area.
“The proposed space will be immediately adjacent to an existing outdoor entertainment space on the Flour Mill site with similar components and size,” said Jake Bennett, planner with the city of McKinney.
Bennett said the nearest single family residential lot is about 250 feet away and that it is separated by other commercial lots and streets. The site is also required to follow quiet zone regulations within the city’s code of ordinances, Bennett said.
A letter of intent submitted to the city by applicant James Bresnahan stated that potential uses for the area would included wedding rehearsal dinners and receptions, private parties and company parties. According to the letter of intent, potential activity would be daytime and evening between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and between 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The letter added that the outdoor space would not be used between 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Thursday or 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. Friday through Saturday.
“At no point at the bounding property line of this non-residential use shall the sound pressure level of any operation or activity exceed 70 dB(A) for daytime hours and 60 dB(A) at nightime,” the letter states. “Daytime Hours: shall refer to the hours between 6:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. on any given day.”
City staff recommended approval for the permit. The planning and zoning commission voted unanimously to recommend approval for the permit.
The item is slated to go before the McKinney City Council for final approval during its July 18 meeting.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
