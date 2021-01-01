2020 had one more surprise in store. On New Year’s Eve, the McKinney Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at Hutchins BBQ at 1301 N. Tennessee St.
Units arrived just before 10 p.m. to find fire coming from the roof at the rear of the restaurant. The call was upgraded to a structure fire. Firefighters were able to quickly bring the fire under control.
The restaurant was closed at the time of the fire. One employee was inside and was able to escape safely.
Fire investigators were on the scene all night and haven’t yet determined the cause of the fire. The fire is currently under investigation.
There is currently no word on how long Hutchins BBQ will have to be closed for repairs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.