Hutchins BBQ fire

2020 had one more surprise in store. On New Year’s Eve, the McKinney Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at Hutchins BBQ at 1301 N. Tennessee St.

Units arrived just before 10 p.m. to find fire coming from the roof at the rear of the restaurant. The call was upgraded to a structure fire. Firefighters were able to quickly bring the fire under control.

Hutchins BBQ fire

The restaurant was closed at the time of the fire. One employee was inside and was able to escape safely.

Fire investigators were on the scene all night and haven’t yet determined the cause of the fire. The fire is currently under investigation.  

There is currently no word on how long Hutchins BBQ will have to be closed for repairs. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments