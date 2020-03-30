Hugs Cafe Inc. announced its most recent grant award from The Moody Foundation, the largest in Hugs' history.
This $35,000 grant award will provide program support to Hugs Cafe and Hugs Greenhouse programs so that they can begin to focus on the expansion and sustainability of Hugs Cafe Inc for future growth and opportunities in the community.
“This is an incredible time for the Hugs Cafe Inc. organization,” Hugs Cafe Inc. founder Ruth Thompson said. “These funds will help shape our organization for years to come and allow for us to begin developing the long term plans for our mission. We thank The Moody Foundation for this support and belief in our vision of meaningful employment for adults with special needs.”
Hugs Cafe Inc. also received a grant award from the Seed Project Foundation for an online store development and overall website improvements. This e-commerce expansion will provide a pathway to more customers and create a higher demand for the creation of Hugs Cafe products.
When this increase in demand occurs, Hugs Cafe Inc. will be expanding and bringing on an afternoon staff whose sole purpose will be to fulfill online orders.
This online store for Hugs Cafe Inc. is expected to open early this summer. Items for sale will include classic Hugs Cafe favorites, like Wedding Cake Cookies, and new items like jams and jellies.
For more information about the work the Hugs Cafe Inc is doing in the community or how you can be a part of our mission, please contact lauren@hugscafe.org.
Currently over 68% of adults with special needs in Texas remain unemployed, according to Hugs. With population continually on the rise in North Texas, it can be expected that the unemployment rate for adults with special needs will also increase unless we are able to expand the offerings in the community and provide more pathways to employment.
For more information about the work the Hugs Cafe Inc. is doing in the community or how you can be a part of its mission, contact lauren@hugscafe.org.
