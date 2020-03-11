Graduating high school seniors and college students who are African American are encouraged to apply to the Delta Sigma Theta 2020 scholarship.
Students must have a minimum 2.5 GPA. They must b a permanent resident of or attend school in the following service areas: Allen, Anna, Fairview, Frisco, Lucas, McKinney, Melissa, Murphy, Parker, Prosper, Sachse, or Wylie.
Students who are not residents but are currently active in CCAC’s Delta GEMS, EMBODI, or Cotillion may also apply.
The application includes an official transcript with a 4.0 GPA scale, a photo of the applicant, two letters of recommendation, and an answer to one of the essay questions.
For more information visit: dstccac.org
