Delta Sigma Theta

Graduating high school seniors and college students who are African American are encouraged to apply to the Delta Sigma Theta 2020 scholarship.

Students must have a minimum 2.5 GPA. They must b a permanent resident of or attend school in the following service areas: Allen, Anna, Fairview, Frisco, Lucas, McKinney, Melissa, Murphy, Parker, Prosper, Sachse, or Wylie.

Students who are not residents but are currently active in CCAC’s Delta GEMS, EMBODI, or Cotillion may also apply.

The application includes an official transcript with a 4.0 GPA scale, a photo of the applicant, two letters of recommendation, and an answer to one of the essay questions.

For more information visit: dstccac.org

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments