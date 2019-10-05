McKinney Performing Arts Center (MPAC) owes its success to numerous individuals, businesses and organizations that have helped the former courthouse become a hub for the arts and centerpiece of a still-growing downtown McKinney.
The Business Council for the Arts, which encourages business-arts partnerships in North Texas, recently announced the winners of this year’s Obelisk Awards, recognizing leaders in the arts economy. In the medium business category for the Arts Partnership Award, the spotlight will shine on Emerson Process Management, which was nominated by MPAC for its ongoing support in the build-out, launch and technical assistance for the Emerson Ticket Office at the arts center. The company regularly sponsors MPAC productions and funds art shows and events. Emerson is also a founding sponsor of MPAC and has helped MPAC welcome more than 60,000 visitors annually to its programs, according to a press release.
Emerson Process Management opened its global headquarters for the design, testing and manufacture of regulator technologies in McKinney in 2013 after partnering with the community for many years prior.
The Obelisk Award was started by Nasher Sculpture Center namesake Ramond Nasher to recognize North Texas’ arts community. Honorees come from several cities, including Frisco, McKinney, Plano and Richardson.
The awards will be presented this year on Nov. 15 in the International Ballroom of the Dallas Fairmont. Registration begins at 11 a.m. for the noon luncheon. For information, call ntbca.org/obelisk-sponsorship.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.