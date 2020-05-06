Blue Angels flyover
Courtesy of Paul Chabot

In a show of national solidarity, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels flew over Dallas/Fort Worth Wednesday morning over McKinney.

This is part of multiple flyovers across the nation called America Strong — a collaborative salute to honor healthcare workers, first responders and other essential frontline workers as they combat COVID-19.

