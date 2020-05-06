In a show of national solidarity, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels flew over Dallas/Fort Worth Wednesday morning over McKinney.
This is part of multiple flyovers across the nation called America Strong — a collaborative salute to honor healthcare workers, first responders and other essential frontline workers as they combat COVID-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.