Ethan Weldon, a 12th-grader at McKinney Boyd High School, took the top prize in Texas Commission on Environmental Quality's (TCEQ) Take Care of Texas video contest.
The contest grows more competitive each year, as it has once again received the most entries in its history. This year the six finalists’ videos beat 579 other entries from students throughout the state.
The increasing number of entries each year indicates students' growing interest in demonstrating how to help keep the air and water clean, conserve water and energy and reduce waste.
Take Care of Texas team members worked diligently to qualify and pick just 12 finalists from the initial pool of 585. Members of the public voted on the 12, and the first, second and third place standings for the high school and middle school categories were decided by TCEQ commissioners, executive staff, and representatives from the contest partner, Waste Management of Texas.
Ethan receives a $2,500 scholarship provided by Waste Management. His winning video can be viewed here, along with the other entries.
Take Care of Texas is a statewide campaign from the TCEQ that encourages all Texans to help keep our air and water clean, conserve water and energy, and reduce waste.
