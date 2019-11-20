Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis on Monday announced a jury's 50-year prison sentence without parole for Jesus Mejia, 31, of Garland, for aggravated sexual assault of a child under 6 years of age.
"This monster will now face the consequences of his despicable actions because this young, innocent victim found the courage to tell," Willis said after the sentencing.
Mejia knew and sexually assaulted the child on several occasions before the child was old enough to start kindergarten, according to the DA's office. In May 2017, the then 10-year-old victim told her mother about the abuse. Her mother and stepfather then reported the abuse to the McKinney Police Department.
McKinney Detective Chris Kennedy investigated the case. The child was forensically interviewed at the Children's Advocacy Center of Collin County and disclosed details about the abuse.
The jury found Mejia guilty of aggravated sexual assault of a child under 6 years of age and indecency with a child by sexual contact.
For aggravated sexual assault of a child under 6, the jury assessed punishment late Friday at 50 years in prison with a $10,000 fine. By law, a sentence for aggravated sexual assault of a child under 6 years of age is not eligible for parole.
For indecency with a child by contact, the jury assessed punishment at 10 years in prison with a $5,000 fine.
Judge Henry Wade, Jr. presided over the case.
Assistant District Attorneys Ann Martin and Geeta Singletary prosecuted the case, assisted by District Attorney Investigators Kim Eanes and Greg Bowers, Victim Assistance Coordinator Casey Hendrix, and Legal Secretary Raman Kaur.
