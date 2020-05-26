Rev. Stacey Piyakhun announced a virtual groundbreaking ceremony for the new home of the Melissa United Methodist Church set for 11:30 a.m. May 29, which will be livestreamed via melissaumc.com and Facebook Live.
The 7,635-square-foot new home for Melissa UMC will be located at 3851 McKinney Street in Melissa and will provide both a sacred worship space and a community gathering place. Melissa United Methodist Church is a location of First United Methodist Church of McKinney and is a part of the North Texas Conference of the United Methodist Church.
Bishop Michael McKee, District Superintendent Rev. Dr. Ronald Henderson, Rev. Dr. Thomas O. Brumett and Rev. Stacey Piyakhun will be on-site for the groundbreaking while the event is livestreamed. An optional "in-person" participation is available and requires participants to bring their own shovel and face masks to ensure proper social distancing procedures.
Parking for the event will be available on Highland Road/CR 365.
For additional information, please see melissaumc.com/groundbreaking.
