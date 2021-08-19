McKinney residents are being urged by City Council members and by one young community member to keep the city clean.
Tuesday’s McKinney City Council meeting ended with pleas from council members for residents to pick up trash.
“I was driving on a Saturday morning down Hardin going towards (SH) 121 and was astonished by the amount of trash that I saw,” Councilwoman Geré Feltus said Tuesday.
Feltus said days later, she saw a video of Mariah Schroeder, a young community member who took to video to implore McKinney residents to pick up trash in the city. The video, posted Aug. 9 to a public Facebook group dedicated to the McKinney community, features Schroeder with a trash bag and her dog.
“I woke up early and went to the park to walk the dog and pick up trash, and I am so disappointed of how much trash I found,” Schroeder said. “This is not right. My dog right there, she could have choked on any of this, and I am so disappointed. If you went to the park every time and you picked up three pieces of trash, it would all be clean. So that should be your challenge. Keep the city of McKinney unique and clean.”
Schroeder has since been featured in additional videos on the page where she reminds the community to keep the city “unique and clean.”
“She took the initiative herself to start picking up trash, and she’s inspired so many others to do the same,” Feltus said Tuesday. “We’ve got to do a better job of keeping our city safe, so this is just my plea to everyone, please don’t throw your trash out on the road. It just makes our city look terrible. But big thanks to a young lady who has inspired us to do better as a community.”
Councilman Rick Franklin said after Councilman Frederick Frazier mentioned trash at a previous meeting, he began taking notice.
“I was actually on the east side over at Bray Central driving around, and I was amazed at how many cups and cans and everything are on the side of the street and in the front yards of a lot of our businesses, and it’s becoming a real problem,” Franklin said. “And we live in a beautiful city, but we’re letting the trash take over.”
Franklin said he pleaded to local businesses and residents to pick up trash if they see it.
“Try to help clean up our city,” he said. “It’s too much of a treasure for all of us.”
