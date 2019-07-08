Congressman Van Taylor (R-TX3) recently held Coffee with your Congressman events in Allen, McKinney and Prosper. Events like these provide a way for constituents to get to know their congressman on a more personal and casual level.
The events are a great way for constituents to voice their opinions, and often the things discussed are taken into consideration or even inspire new movements and acts. Anna Vetter, communications director for Taylor, said she finds it “fascinating” how much people’s voices at events like these impact his decisions.
“A lot of people think that it takes a large group, but that’s not necessarily the case,” Vetter said. “Just one person or one story can make a huge difference.”
The congressman himself agreed that the things people tell him at these events often affect the decisions he makes and what he chooses to focus on. For example, after hearing about an issue from a Collin County Gold Star Mother at one of the events, Taylor cosponsored legislation aimed at reducing excessive tax burdens on relatives of military members who died in battle.
“The people are the employer, and I’m the employee,” Taylor said. “Some of my best ideas come from the people I work for.”
At events, he will go table to table and speak with the people in attendance, sometimes scheduling a one-on-one meeting if there’s desire to continue the conversation more in depth.
Taylor has held 16 Coffee with your Congressman events so far and hopes to do more in the future. It gives him a chance to listen to what’s really going on in constituents' lives and a chance for them to make sure their voices are heard.
