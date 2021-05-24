Collin College officially opened the new Farmersville Campus with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday. An open house event following the ribbon cutting drew a crowd to the college district’s newest campus.
The 52,000-square-foot campus, located at 501 S. Collin Parkway near the intersection of Audie Murphy Parkway (U.S. 380) and State Highway 78 in Farmersville, will provide greater access to higher education for the residents of eastern Collin County.
“Collin College has long had a commitment to make affordable, innovative, and effective education available to every resident of Collin County,” Collin College District President Dr. Neil Matkin said. “The Farmersville Campus will allow more students to pursue a college education without the added expense of a long commute and in a community that they love.”
The Farmersville Campus can serve up to 1,250 students when fully utilized, with seven classrooms, three computer labs, two science labs, and a dedicated health sciences workforce lab. Student-focused amenities include a career center, a library, a testing center, student services, and tutoring at the Anthony Peterson Center for Academic Assistance. The campus offers educational opportunities for traditional, dual credit and continuing education learners, with both academic transfer courses and workforce training options.
“I am glad that we have been able to build this campus in a way that it can grow and evolve along with Farmersville and eastern Collin County,” said founding trustee and Collin College Board of Trustees Chair Dr. J. Robert Collins. “I am confident that it will be a part of the economic engine driving the growth this area is experiencing.”
The Farmersville Campus was designed by The Beck Group and built by JT Vaughn Construction, LLC.
Visit collin.edu/campuses/farmersville for more information about the campus.
Collin College serves more than 58,000 credit and continuing education students annually and offers more than 100 degrees and certificates, including new Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) and Bachelor of Applied Technology (BAT) in Cybersecurity degrees. The only public college based in Collin County, Collin College is a partner to business, government and industry, providing customized training and workforce development. For more information, visit collin.edu.
