Representatives from Collin College, Farmersville ISD and the City of Farmersville were on hand for the official ribbon cutting of the college’s Farmersville campus. Pictured are (from left): Farmersville Campus Executive Dean Diana Hopes, Farmersville Campus Provost Mark Smith, Farmersville Mayor Bryon Wiebold, Collin College District President Neil Matkin, Collin College Board of Trustees Chair J. Robert Collins, Farmersville ISD Superintendent Micheal French, and Farmersville ISD Board of Trustees Vice President Paul Kelly.