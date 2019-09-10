Celebrate Hispanic Heritage month at Collin College with events in September and October. Free and open to the public, book exhibits of Hispanic authors will be featured at the college’s Plano Campus (Spring Creek), 2800 E. Spring Creek Pkwy; Frisco Campus (Preston Ridge), 9700 Wade Blvd.; and McKinney Campus (Central Park), 2200 W. University Drive, throughout September and October. Additional events listed below will be held at the campuses in Plano and Frisco and are also free and open to the public.
September Events:
Cara Mia Theatre: Living La Vida Indocumentada
Tuesday, Sept. 17
1-2:15 p.m.
Plano Campus (Spring Creek) Living Legends Conference Center
Display: Posters, Artifacts, and Books from the Hispanic World
Tuesday, Sept. 17-Tuesday, Oct. 15
Frisco Campus (Preston Ridge) library
Evolution Tango
Thursday, Sept. 19
Noon-1 p.m.
Plano Campus (Spring Creek) atrium
Poster Exhibit
Monday, Sept. 23-Wednesday, Sept. 25
Plano Campus (Spring Creek) atrium
Movie screening: Un Traductor
Tuesday, Sept. 24 and Thursday, Sept. 26
11:30 a.m.-12:20 p.m. and 2:30-3:20 p.m.
Frisco Campus (Preston Ridge), University Hall 131
Domino & Spanish Scrabble Games
Thursday, Sept. 26
10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Plano Campus (Spring Creek) atrium
October Events:
Table Games
Thursday, Oct. 3
11:30 a.m.-12:20 p.m.
Frisco Campus (Preston Ridge), University Hall atrium
Anita N. Martinez Ballet Folklorico
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Noon-1 p.m.
Plano Campus (Spring Creek) atrium
Movie Screening: “Coco”
Tuesday, Oct. 8
6-9 p.m.
Frisco Campus (Preston Ridge) library, room 135
Movie Screening: “Coco”
Thursday, Oct. 10
6-9 p.m.
Plano Campus (Spring Creek), C103
Poet Javier Zamora
Tuesday, Oct. 15
2:30 p.m.
Plano Campus (Spring Creek) Living Legends Conference Center
Hispanic Heritage Month at Collin College is sponsored by the Center for Scholarly and Civic Engagement, Academic Affairs, and the Student Activity Fee Advisory Committee. For more information, contact Dulce de Castro at ddecastro@collin.edu.
