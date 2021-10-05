The Collin County Courthouse will be back in business after an electrical outage resulted in a two-day closure to the public.
The building was closed to the public on Monday and Tuesday.
A Monday statement from County Judge Chris Hill’s office said early that morning, an electrical panel overheated and failed causing an electrical outage that impacted escalators, elevators, fire pumps, main air handling units and chilled water pumps in the courthouse. The McKinney Fire Department responded to reports of smoke in the electrical closet and power was shut off for safety, the statement read. No injuries were reported.
Just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, the county announced through social media channels that the courthouse will reopen for regular business hours on Wednesday.
“Repairs, testing and inspection of the building will continue through this evening, with plans to open for business tomorrow. Updates will be posted on the county website --www.collincountytx.gov-- should any changes occur, “ the county stated.
