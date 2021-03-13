Even before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lynne Finley knew Collin County’s courts needed a technology upgrade.
With one of the biggest counties in the state facing continuous growth, Finley, the Collin County district clerk, found that on the court side, the request for jurors had begun exceeding the maximum occupancy of the county’s central jury room about two years ago.
Added to that was the court system’s antiquated system for jury management.
“The company we had wasn’t really interested in their jury product anymore, it had kind of gone to the wayside,” Finley said.
She began looking at the system used by nearby Tarrant County, which had been using a jury manager system from Plano-based Tyler Technologies. On March 4, the company announced that Collin County officially went live with the system last week.
The county has used the management system to hold its first two in-person grand jury selections and its first virtual jury trial in March.
The system provides an online platform that allows for multiple jury management functions like tracking and organizing caseloads, sharing information with prosecutors and defenders and allowing jury clerks to send jurors directly to courts, as well as calling jurors for virtual trials.
That includes seeing disqualifications and exemptions for potential jurors beforehand online, which helps reduce the need for paperwork. The system also provides for a virtual way to notify people of where and when to show up for proceedings.
“Then that way, the central jury room is not so necessary to be inundated with everybody,” Finley said.
The switch to the new system also allowed for the county’s court system to cut ties with multiple different companies that Finley said they had been working with for different functions like scrubbing for addresses and changes.
The change provides some upgrades on the juror side as well. Before, when residents received a notice, they could go online to put their information in through an “e-response,” but once that information was submitted, they couldn’t go back to make any changes.
“And from the time you submit to the time you’re supposed to be here for court, something could happen,” Finley said. “You could have been in a car accident. You could have had just a change of circumstance. Maybe you got a job and you’re moving out of the county. There’s all kinds of reasons.”
With just three jury clerks working for a county of 1 million people, Finley said, the new system, which allows people to go back in and show a change in circumstance, makes it more efficient for jury clerks to process the new information.
Through the system, the county can also use email or text messages to remind, notify or alert jurors, including with a summons date, change in status and venue changes.
Now that the jury software has been put into place, Finley said, court system is now in the tweaking stage.
“The neat thing about it is it did exactly what I wanted it to do even with the pandemic,” Finley said.
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the court system’s technological push to virtual processes should prove useful as the county faces a backlog of jury dockets in the district courts that could take two or more years to recover from.
“Tyler says this, but I hear it all the time, that Collin County’s kind of the showcase for anything new,” Finley said. “Because we’re always willing to jump in and do what we can from a technology standpoint, because we can, and we have very knowledgeable people in Collin County.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.