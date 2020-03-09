The Garden Show, presented by the Collin County Master Gardeners, will be March 14-15 in the Show Barn at Myers Park, 7117 County Road 166 in McKinney. The event will be from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.
The event includes educational and hands-on presentations, over 60 local vendors, speakers and entertainment.
The 10th annual event will showcase Earth-Kind gardening principles for North Texas.
Entry is a suggested donation of $2 per person, and proceeds benefit Community Lifeline Center, a local nonprofit that helps local families facing financial crisis.
The Collin County Master Gardeners Association is an educational service organization of volunteers who are trained in horticulture, landscaping, soil improvement, water conservation, and many other topics important to Collin County gardeners. The CCMGA volunteer program is administered by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service through the Horticulture Agent in Collin County.
For information, visit ccmgatx.org/thegardenshow.aspx.
