The Collin County NAACP is hosting its inaugural Back to School "Drive thru" from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the McKinney ISD Stadium, 4201 S. Hardin Blvd.

This year's event will be a safe drive-thru experience with guided stops in the parking lot of McKinney ISD with backpack giveaway, census awareness and voter registration. 

Free giveaways will include food boxes, face masks, journals and other physical/mental health information for parents and students. Several African-American organizations who serve Collin County have joined the NAACP to present this year's event. 

Mayor George Fuller and Councilman La'Shadion Shemwell will join the event at 8:45 a.m. for the program kickoff.

