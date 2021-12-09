The Collin County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that it was requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 25-year-old McKinney man in connection with a Wednesday murder.
The office said Miguel Angel Hernandez is wanted for the murder of 24-year-old Roberto Guerrero IV in New Hope, Texas, which took place on Wednesday.
The office described Hernandez as 5-feet-3-inches tall and weighing 150 pounds.
The office said Hernandez is believed to be driving a 2015 white Nissan Altima four-door bearing Texas license plate HDF-9773.
Anyone with information regarding Hernandez should call the Collin County Sheriff’s Office at 972.547.5350 and ask to speak to Sergeant Reim or Captain Hatch, the office stated.
“If located, do not approach and call 911,” the office stated.
