Liz Strand Cimini has been appointed chair of the Community Lifeline Center Board of Directors, effective May 1. Strand Cimini has served on CLC’s board for four years and will assume the role of board chair that was most recently held by Angie Bado.
“We want to thank Angie for her six years of service on the CLC board,” CLC Executive Director Scott Elliott said. “During her time with the organization, she built a very strong board and wonderful relationships throughout the community. We wish Angie the best of success in her future philanthropic endeavors.”
“And now, we are absolutely thrilled to welcome Liz as CLC’s new board chair,” Scott added. “Under her leadership, we look forward to the continued engagement of the CLC board and both strengthening existing relationships and building new connections with community partners and friends across Collin County. I feel very confident that CLC is well-positioned to continue expanding our programming and the support we provide to local individuals and families in crisis.”
Prior to entering the community service nonprofit space, Strand Cimini enjoyed a 20-year career in high tech based in Silicon Valley, where she guided customer experience strategy for global enterprise clients. She has worked closely with local organizations such as Texas Health Resources Community Impact, City House, McKinney ISD’s REACH mentoring program, and Collin County Homeless Coalition.
“My personal passion lies at the intersection of poverty, adolescence, mental health, and education, and I’m so grateful to be part of an organization like CLC that has such a positive impact on our clients’ lives and our entire community,” she said. “I’m especially proud to be part of the CLC team as we expand our ability to distribute food to kids and families in need, because no one should ever go to bed hungry, especially in a community of our rich resources. In the past month, CLC has distributed an average of 3,500 pounds of food per week, which is almost four times more than the same time last year. The current need in our community is great, and I’m thankful that CLC is stepping up to meet this need, with support from our wonderful partners, donors, and volunteers.”
Strand Cimini lives in McKinney with her husband Dean, teenage daughter Olivia, and three rescue cats Jonnie, Felix, and Milton. She is a member of Stonebridge United Methodist Church, and in her free time she enjoys cooking, gardening and spending time outdoors.
To learn more about Community Lifeline Center, go to communitylifeline.org.
