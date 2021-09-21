Ashley Sine has worked for the McKinney Education Foundation since 2007 and currently serves as executive director.
How did you get to be a part of the McKinney Education Foundation?
After college I worked for a company that specialized in fundraising for education foundations across Texas, Kansas and Missouri. The Texas office was based in McKinney. Fortunately, I connected well with the McKinney Education Foundation. When the College Advisor position opened with the foundation, I moved quickly on the opportunity to join the team. I love what this foundation does for the McKinney ISD community. Education foundations are incredibly different across school districts in Texas and the nation. Our McKinney community is unique in its steadfast support of post-secondary education while continuing to support our teachers in the classroom.
What's been your greatest moment with the foundation to date?
Sustainability can be a nonprofit’s most difficult task to achieve. The McKinney Education Foundation founders and early board members were true visionaries in seeking out endowments to support perpetual scholarships and grants. MEF’s portfolio and endowment list continues to grow even today. Since I became Executive Director in 2017, MEF’s endowment has grown from $8 million to $13 million. A large majority of our funds are designated (or restricted) for scholarships and grants. This foundation’s focus was sustainability and perpetual giving from day one. I am honored to continue leading that initiative. MEF has stayed strong through the pandemic so far because of how we established our organization. MEF awarded our largest amount in scholarships to the Class of 2021 with $560,000, over a $100,000 increase from the previous year. My greatest moment still goes back to my first-ever scholarship ceremony. As a then College Advisor, I knew how hard our students worked to make college true for their futures. Watching their faces light up when their name is called attached a scholarship amount is still my favorite thing I witness annually.
Tell us about how the foundation serves the community.
McKinney ISD senior scholarships are the number one way you see McKinney Education Foundation serving our community. Since 1991 MEF has awarded $8.5 million directly to McKinney ISD graduating seniors. You may also see us in schools during December delivering giant grant checks to our teachers. In 30 years, MEF has awarded $1.3 million in teacher grants. Our most impactful program has to be our College Advisors placed at the three McKinney high schools. These MEF employees are on their campuses full time helping students and parents navigate the college and financial aid process for college. Since the College Advisors started in 2004, they have helped graduating seniors find $201 million in outside scholarship dollars. This amount does not include the MEF Scholarships we award or any government grants or loans. Look for upcoming high school parent and student workshops to help your student plan where they will go after high school.
How has the role of the foundation changed over time?
Our early goal was to award scholarships to every graduating senior from McKinney ISD. After a boom in population during the early 2000s, the foundation had to shift its goal as the original goal slipped out of reach. The creation of the College Advisor Program allowed MEF to still help students find a way to afford college, even if not all of them have an MEF Scholarship. This program took off with our parents, students and high school staff. Our College Advisors are able to meet with students and parents individually or through classroom settings to advise on college and financial aid preparation. They work through every college aspect with you: applications, SAT/ACT, FAFSA, housing, NCAA, assistance with Naviance, Apply Texas, Common App, etc.
Are you a native Texan?
Yes! I’m originally from Conroe, Texas near Houston. Go Tigers
What's your fondest childhood memory?
A week with my grandparents every summer. My grandfather would let us spend hours at our favorite park. We would feed the ducks and geese, then run from them after we ran out of food. I still visit that park when I’m in the area.
What's your favorite area restaurant?
In McKinney: Harvest. In Dallas: Mia’s Tex-Mex off of Lemmon.
What's your favorite movie?
Movies are more my husband’s area and hobby. If I choose a movie, it’s usually Pride and Prejudice or something similar.
Tell our readers about your family.
My husband, Bob, and I met in Dallas. We have a fun SMU (him) and TCU (me) rivalry. Usually, that works out for me, but I cheer hard for the Mustangs too. We have two daughters in a McKinney ISD elementary school. We love to travel as a family. Our last big trip together was Germany to see my sister.
What are your hobbies?
I love sitting by the pool with a good book and spending time with my family. My extended family is incredibly close. We try to take an annual cousins trip when possible. We have visited Tahoe, Los Angeles, New Orleans and other fun places together.
If you were on a deserted island, what is the one item you couldn't live without?
A journal.
Tell our readers something about you they would never guess to be true.
My parents are Janet Jackson and Bill Walton. My sisters and I lovingly tormented our mom with her fun name by saying/singing “Ms. Jackson” anytime we disagreed.
