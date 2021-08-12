Karin Sanchez serves as the Program Director for the Coalition for McKinney Drug Free Youth, which works to reduce or prevent the use of alcohol, tobacco and other drugs by youth in McKinney.
When and why was the Coalition for McKinney Drug Free Youth founded?
The Coalition for McKinney Drug Free Youth was founded in 2019 in order to promote healthy, substance free choices for our youth. We wanted to support a safe and drug-free environment by collaborating with different members of our community like schools, youth organizations, government and medical professionals to best address the complex issues of substance abuse, addiction, health and well-being.
What programs does the coalition offer?
Our coalition is focused on several components of substance abuse prevention. First, we promote drug-free choices through health education. We want to teach children and youth to make healthy choices about substances while recognizing that there are life skills connected with making those choices. For example, we teach managing emotions, effective communication, healthy relationships, goal setting and decision making with Too Good For Drugs curriculum by the Mendez Foundation. We also support healthy alternatives for our youth in the community. If a child has a hobby or interest or goal, he/she is less likely to use substances.
How does the coalition operate in the community?
The coalition actively engages various sectors of the community to design, support and implement programs and events that highlight the importance of substance abuse prevention. For example, we are piloting Too Good For Drugs curriculum and facilitating Red Ribbon Week's Take the Pledge drive in McKinney ISD elementary schools. We are partnering with local businesses, nonprofits and organizations to promote positive alternatives to substance use and abuse.
In your opinion, what are the biggest issues facing McKinney youth today?
Across the nation, those of us in health education and substance prevention are concerned with the emotional and mental wellbeing of our youth as a result of COVID-19. For example, we are seeing rising levels of overdoses, substance use and difficulties with achieving and/or maintaining sobriety among other indicators of declining health and wellbeing. Many of these can be directly linked to limited social support, elevated stress levels and removal of positive factors. Aside from these issues, our McKinney youth today face the issue of vaping (or e-cigarettes) and marijuana. Unfortunately, these two substances are marketed and appeal directly to our youth through social media.
In April 2020, the coalition released an announcement warning of how higher unemployment would affect substance abuse trends. Through the COVID-19 pandemic, did the coalition observe an increase in community needs as it relates to substance abuse or youth?
While it has been difficult to assess the full effects of the pandemic in McKinney, we do have significant concerns that are being discussed all over Texas. One issue is the alcohol-to-go law that was recently passed. Youth alcohol use is directly linked to major concerns including impaired driving, sexual assault and mental health problems like depression and suicide as well as poor academic performance. It is the most widely used drug of choice for youth as it is also the most easily obtained. This law has created a situation where alcohol is being passed into vehicles or delivered to homes without many of the safeguards that ensure that legal IDs are being checked. This is especially of concern with enforcement when a third-party delivery service is used. As a state, we have yet to see the outcome of this sudden deregulation of alcohol access. We are also concerned with the high rates of suicide and self-harm being reported by Cook Children's hospital as a reflection of the stress our youth are under due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The issue of mental health and wellbeing is also something that we will continue to monitor as more information becomes available.
What should someone do if they discover that their child or friend is using alcohol, tobacco or other drugs?
We encourage anyone who needs support with substance use to seek professional help to address the issue. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) has a national helpline (1800-662-HELP). It is a free, confidential, 24/7, 365 day-a-year treatment referral and information service in English and Spanish for families and individuals needing support with mental health or substance use disorders.
Your website offers a youth survey. What have the survey responses revealed to you?
Unfortunately, due to COVID, we do not have enough data from our survey to draw any conclusions at this point. We hope to conduct this survey in the MISD schools over the next school year. One national survey, Monitoring the Future 2020, reported that approximately 35% of high school seniors vaped in the past year and 35% also reported using marijuana in the past year. This study was stopped prematurely due to the pandemic and was only able to collect approximately 25% of the usual number of surveys. Even so, these numbers are troubling as the marketing and accessibility of these substances has only increased over the past few years.
How can the McKinney community get involved?
We invite anyone who would like to get involved to join us 12 p.m. Sept. 10th at the Stonebridge Ranch Community Room (6201 Virginia Pkwy). We will be meeting with our partners, volunteers and community members to talk about upcoming events this fall. We also have the option of following us on Facebook @drugfreemckinney and Instagram @mckinneydrugfreeyouth as well as our website Coalition for McKinney Drug Free Youth (drugfreemckinney.org).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.