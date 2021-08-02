Maylee Thomas-Fuller’s life goes beyond serving as the “First Lady” of McKinney. With three businesses to run and two bands she’s involved with, as well as a weekly radio show and a nonprofit, Thomas-Fuller’s schedule keeps her busy. But she is never too busy to remind the people around her to “Love Life.”
Tell me about the Love Life Foundation. When was it founded, and what are the organization's goals?
We started the Love Life Foundation in December of 1992, so we’re coming up on 30 years of service. It’s amazing to look back on all of the events and outreaches we’ve done. Our mission of helping women and children at risk in our community has far exceeded our initial goals.
What made you want to start an organization that raised awareness for agencies that support at-risk children?
I was a victim of sexual abuse as a young girl, at a time when there weren't advocacy centers. I wanted to help bring that support to those in need.
When did you first start playing and performing music?
Well like most children in my era, I started singing in front of people at church. Upbeat gospel music was usually a welcomed break from the "hellfire and brimstone" messages, and as a result, the congregation was always receptive! That experience gave me the confidence to continue pursuing music.
How long has the Maylee Thomas Band been around? How was it created?
I played with a few bands in the late ’80s and by 1991, I put together my own band. I had been blessed to play with great musicians, and forming my band was easy with those relationships I had cultivated. Shortly after, I hired my hubby to play guitar, and we have had some extremely talented musicians in our band from Clarence Clemons of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band as well as played and written and recorded with Andy Timmons and have been making and writing music together with Geo ever since.
What is your favorite song to perform?
That’s really a tough one—it changes all the time depending on where my energy and mood is at. The energy of the room I am performing in also influences me. Some favorites are “Crazy’s What I Need” written with my good friend Jon Christopher Davis as a tribute to my and Geo’s relationship. I still get chills sometimes singing our medley of “Purple Rain” and an ending that we wrote with some gospel overtones. George and I have many moments where we are performing that we feel a surge of energy and connection with the audience, and we know we are lucky to share and be in that moment.
Tell us about your weekly radio show.
I absolutely love Texas HomeGrown Music and the opportunity I have to showcase Texas music artists as well as promoters and producers. I’m going on three years, and it was a life saver for my sanity during the long shutdown of live music this past year. I was still able to do my show remotely, and I continue to do that now. It airs on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. on 95.3 The Range and then is available as a podcast on most all platforms.
Do you have a favorite episode?
I have too many to mention. With the different genres of music genius here in Texas, I will never run out of phenomenal new and seasoned artists to interview. Ray Benson from Asleep at the Wheel was a trip since our band played a show with them more than two decades ago. I had a sweet interview with rising country singer songwriter Taylor Dee the summer of 2019, and when she left this world after a fatal car wreck in March of 2020, I quickly went back to that interview and shed a few tears. The best part is getting to know so many fellow musicians in a personal way, sometimes seeing them in their homes, meeting their pets and children. It’s abundantly rewarding to my soul to connect with many of them and garner new friendships.
What made you want to get so involved in the local community?
I love this city and all its humans, all kinds. Does that sound weird? I don’t mean for it to. I’m truly a people person and embrace all our differences, and what I know how to do best is love them. It’s really more about what my community has done for me as we’ve raised our four children here in our home of McKinney Texas.
What is it like being the "first lady" of McKinney? How do you approach that role?
I love being an ambassador for such a special place, and I take it very seriously (although I know my persona is sometimes viewed as the town hippie). I don’t shy away from any of those descriptions. I want to stay authentic to who I am and not be conformed to an image some may want me to fit into. My allegiance is to always find ways to lift people up, to be the best they can be with the tools they have to thrive, not just survive.
What is a regular day like for you?
My days have changed so much since becoming an empty nester after raising four children. I bonded strongly with my pets during COVID and spend my mornings out walking and greeting people at our local hangouts in Adriatica Village. With three businesses (Guitar Sanctuary, Sanctuary Music & Events Center and Love Life Market, two bands (Maylee Thomas Band and Ball & Chain), a radio show, a nonprofit and being the wife of our mayor, I have to look at my calendar the night before every day to keep up with my commitments.
Do you have a favorite quote?
Love Life, you get out of life what you put into it. Love your life and life will love you back.
What is something about you that would surprise people?
I would venture to say that when people hear stories about me they often say “That doesn’t surprise me at all about her!” Hmmm- let’s see, at 42 I gave birth to my youngest daughter at home, and she was a whopping 8.5-pound baby. George literally pulled her out of me. He’s been by my side saving me from myself many times!
