Pat Rodgers serves on the board of directors with the Collin County History Museum. She and her husband moved to McKinney in 1965, and she got hooked on local history after being asked to serve on the Chestnut Square Board of Directors. Today, she tells the story of Collin County from many eras and in many costumes. “I am very blessed to work with talented and dedicated Board, staff, and volunteers at the Collin County History Museum,” she said. “Each person brings their own skills and interests and together we make an awesome team. I am just one small part of an exemplary and comprehensive program at our history museum, and I applaud each one of my friends and colleagues for their tireless efforts.”
How would you describe your job with the museum?
I serve on the board of directors, and my main focus is programing and education. I write the scripts and educational programs for school children in McKinney ISD and usually design these programs around Life of a Child on the Frontier in Collin County. I currently design programs and presentations on Zoom for Celebration Magazine, representing the museum. I also write historical articles for Celebration Magazine.
Prior to the pandemic, classrooms from various campuses around the district came to the museum for a hands-on experience. Often, my husband and I took “trunk lessons” to fifth graders in McKinney and neighboring districts and shared what it would be like to be a child during the Civil War in Collin County. That traveling lesson has now been turned into a Power Point Zoom presentation to multiple classrooms at a time. I developed an award-winning trolley tour for Chestnut Square of the beautiful historic district of McKinney, and since becoming involved at the museum, I have developed a “Bad Boys, Desperados and Outlaw” tour. I dress as Belle Starr and tell stories of their daring and dangerous escapades.
How long have you been with the museum?
In 2015-16 I had the honor of serving on the committee that planned and executed the Sesquicentennial Celebration, or 250th birthday celebration of Collin McKinney. About that same time frame, I was asked to serve on the Collin County History Museum Board of Directors. The opening day celebration was held at the museum with 1,300 people from all over Texas coming to honor the legendary frontiersman, one of five men who drafted the Texas Declaration of Independence. The celebration continued the entire year with programs, luncheons, speakers and family gatherings of Collin McKinney descendants.
What is your favorite part about working at the museum?
My favorite part is the gathering of families and children who are excited to learn about history. Our current exhibit is “McKinney Then and Now,” a glimpse into McKinney’s past with a large livery stable, an 1890 First Baptist Church steeple, a mercantile store and a turn of the century bank. We have an “augmented reality” component, using iPads for our guests to look at a building or object and see what it was 100 years before. I love to see history become exciting and alive for young people and to see parents value our history enough to share with their children.
What got you into Collin County history?
In 2006, Charles and I had just completed authentically restoring a 1910 prairie style Arts and Craft home in the historic district of McKinney. One hot July morning, a volunteer from Chestnut Square knocked on my door and asked if we would be on the Christmas Home Tour that Christmas. After 1,600 people in two days came through our home, I was asked to serve on the Chestnut Square Board of Directors.
I was hooked on history from that point on and to this day can not turn down an opportunity to share my time and energies with the many volunteer activities that Chestnut Square and the History Museum offer.
In your opinion, why is it important to study local history?
I believe strongly in the museum’s mission which is to “Preserve and Honor the Past, Connect with the Present and Embrace the Future”. Collin County has a very colorful past full of colorful and not always honorable men and women. But it is truly imperative that we preserve that past and tell their story. Many were flawed individuals that made major mistakes in their lives that impacted them throughout their lives. But we must learn from history, and if it’s been altered and destroyed, our children will be more likely to repeat the mistakes of the past. At the museum, we honor the past and those individuals that made Collin County great. We try to connect to our present-day county and make our museum relevant to everyone’s lives through quality programming and exhibits. And finally, we look forward to a better future for all of us as we continue to educate the next generations.
How much of your job is storytelling? How significant is storytelling to preserving history?
My role as storyteller at the museum came about as I determined that people really identified with a real-life character from history. Through that character, I am able to bring history to life and the listener is more apt to remember that moment in our history and the struggles of the times these people lived in. Through my research of the character I portray, many details come to life that had long been forgotten. When our exhibit celebrated the lives of our World War I patriots who died in the service to our country, I told the story of the nurses who served and died. I became the character of Ann Compton, from Allen, who became a teacher and high school principal. She left the profession to become a nurse with the Army Nurse Corps. While on duty in Washington D. C. she died from pneumonia and influenza at age 28. She is the only service woman in Texas to die in the Great War. She is honored in the Collin County Courthouse with other Fallen Warrior portraits.
Storytelling has always been significant in passing down the stories of our civilization. The tribes of Native Americans pass their history down through stories, oftentimes by the grandmothers of the family who tell the stories to the children. Children today are fascinated by a good storyteller who can bring a character to life.
Are there good stories from Collin County’s past that stick out to you?
I think one of my favorite stories is the one I tell in “Running with Bonnie and Clyde, The Story of Ralph Fultz, Gang Member.” Ralph grew up in McKinney and at a very young age met Clyde Barrow in Huntsville. Together they formed the Barrow Gang and Ralph spent 10 fast violent years running with Bonnie and Clyde. He spent another 10 years in prison and was given a second chance. He married and came back to McKinney, eventually working with youth at Buckner’s Orphanage. He helped to change the criminal justice system in Texas and his became a story of redemption.
Tell us about the costumes you dress up in? Do you have favorites?
I think I have one for every occasion! When I tell Victorian-era stories and programs, I wear something appropriate for streetwear or evening wear, of course with a hat decorated with feathers and plumes! I dress in 1920s and ’30s costumes for stories of that period and of course when impersonating Belle Starr in my “Outlaws and Desperados” program, I always wear my six shooter, boots and hat.
I think my favorite is Belle Starr right now.
How would you describe the museum’s role in the community?
The museum plays a very important role in our community. We provide an opportunity for clubs and organizations to come together in our facility. As McKinney opens back up, we will again be a popular destination for educational school trips and business clubs to meet. Our programming with Celebration Magazine has been supported by McKinney Community Development Cooperation, and we are grateful for the opportunity to reach many Collin County residents that follow us through the online educational programing. This audience is very faithful to follow us as we present our Zoom and Learn program for the day.
How long have you lived in Collin County?
Charles and I came to McKinney in July of 1965. We had been married the year before and I chose McKinney for my first job. I wanted to start a speech pathology program in a school district that had never had a pathologist. I had to explain to Dr. Harper, the superintendent, what a speech pathologist’s role would be, and he said that since the district didn’t have a therapist, he would hire me. McKinney was still a small farming community of 13,000 people. We had four elementary schools, one middle school, one junior high and one high school and Doty. There were no apartments built at that time, and we rented a small house near Finch Park. The downtown area was in great need of renovation with a caved in roof on one of the buildings on the south side of the square. I wasn’t sure I wanted to stay after my first view of downtown, but it became home to us, and I know God put us here for His purpose.
What do you like to do in your free time?
What free time! I am very busy, but I love to spend time with friends. I read and belong to various book clubs. I am a member of the Owl Club, the oldest women’s club in the state of Texas. Charles and I are active in our bible study class and church at First Baptist. I love to garden, travel and whatever else I can work in.
Do you have a favorite movie?
I don’t spend much time watching TV and haven’t gone back to the movies yet, but we are following “The Chosen.” It is a quality production characterizing the lives of the 12 disciples of Jesus. It is extraordinary, and I would highly recommend it for families.
Do you have a favorite quote?
There are many noteworthy quotes from many famous and infamous figures in history, but the Bible and its unreputable truths are timeless. My quote comes from Psalm 118:24: This is the Day the Lord Has Made. We will be Glad and Rejoice in it!
Our family is very blessed, and I rejoice each day the Lord gives me.
Tell us something about yourself that would surprise most people.
I went to Baylor as a concert piano major and decided into my second year that I was really tired of practicing seven hours a day in a small room with a piano, so I decided that I was rather dramatic and would go into speech and drama. I lined up for registration in what I thought was the speech and drama line, and when I reached the table for registration, I discovered it was for speech pathology. The head of the department was very handsome and smoked a pipe and he told me I would make untold amounts of money in this new profession. Because God intervened in my very naïve life, I have given myself to working with special needs children and families, and now thru programing and education I can continue that journey.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.