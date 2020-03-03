Ellie Corwin
GoFundMe

A GoFundMe fundraising campaign was started for the family of 2-year-old Ellie Corwin, who died Saturday after she was struck by a car.

According to the campaign page, the fundraiser was started to help the Corwin family with expenses.

Since the fundraiser was started yesterday, tens of thousands of dollars in donations have poured in from hundreds of donors, surpassing the original goal of $3,000. As of Tuesday morning, donations have reached more than $20,000.

Visit the Support for Ellie's Family page.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments