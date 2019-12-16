CORE5

Atlanta-based Core5 Industrial Partners broke ground on the 65-acre site for its new Core5 Logistics Center of McKinney, located off North McDonald Street (State Highway 5) between Wilmeth and Bloomdale.

The project’s initial phase creates 431,710 square feet of industrial space in the first two buildings. Construction of The Core5 Logistics Center’s buildings A and B began in November 2019, with completion scheduled for early summer 2020.

“We are excited to be underway with the development of Logistics Center at McKinney...” said John Leinbaugh, Core5’s vice president of investments. “McKinney is such a dynamic city, and we are looking forward to providing this community with quality distribution/manufacturing facilities, for those companies already located in the region and wish to expand. In addition, we think new companies will want to locate in McKinney for its quality of life and to capitalize on a terrific labor pool, that is currently having to travel outside the city limits for job opportunities.”

Dallas-based Citadel Partners, LLC. was contracted in February 2019 to represent Core5 for this project.

“With the limited availability of large blocks of industrial space in what have been the typical ‘go-to’ markets in north Dallas, Core5 saw this area in McKinney as meeting all the essential access and infrastructure requirements of large-scale, Class-A industrial space,” said Citadel founding partner Scott Jessen.

