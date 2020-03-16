As of Sunday, March 15, Collin County reports eight confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the county and 60 persons under monitoring (PUM). The cases include five individuals in Frisco, two in Plano and one in McKinney. Each of the eight individuals are self-isolating in their homes.
While some area cities, the state and the country have declared emergencies, the county has not made an emergency declaration for the county at this time.
According to county officials, all non-essential court operations in Collin County have been postponed until April 1. Essential court proceedings will continue as scheduled and are defined by the respective courts' orders. Their status can be found at collincountytx.gov/healthcare_services/pages/news
Other county offices are open and operating during normal business hours. Additionally, the Collin County Commissioners Court will not be canceling meetings at this time.
Other measures:
• Inmate visitation and inmate programs at the Collin County Detention Facility have been cancelled until further notice. Attorney visits are still permitted, but the procedures for the visits have changed.
• At the direction of elected officials and department heads, employees with the ability to work remotely are being instructed to do so.
• All non-critical work-related travel by county employees is prohibited. All county employee work-related travel for training and conferences has been canceled through April 1.
• County employees with fever or flu-like symptoms are required to stay home from work and are prohibited from returning to work until they have been fever-free without medication for 24 hours.
• Collin County employees have been directed to cancel all non-critical staff meetings & community meetings.
• All county board and commission meetings have been cancelled through March 31. Boards and commissions are directed to utilize electronic communication methods to address any critical issues that arise in that timeframe.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.