Dancing with the Stars

 Courtesy of Medical City

 

“Dancing with the Stars” professionals Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson and Maks Chmerkovskiy gave back to frontline healthcare heroes with an exclusive dance lesson just for Medical City Healthcare colleagues. 

The private, online Dance With Me lesson was held Tuesday via Zoom. Medical City Healthcare caregivers and colleagues were able to tune in – and dance – from the comfort of their homes.

Maks, Val and Jenna reached out to coordinate the special dancing lesson as a way to thank doctors, nurses and other staff caring for our community during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Jenna Johnson, Val Chmerkovskiy’s wife, is the sister-in-law of Andrew Zenger, Medical City McKinney’s Chief Operating Officer.

“We enjoy bringing a smile to people,” Val said. “This is our way to pay it forward. We hope lessons like these help make people happier, improve lives and get people moving.”

“Maks and Val know how hard our healthcare colleagues are working during this time and wanted to give back by providing this joyful, healthy and special diversion from the stress and pressure our caregivers are experiencing,” Zenger said.

