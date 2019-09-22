The Collin County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday that North Texas Criminal Interdiction Unit (NTXCIU) deputies seized 22 pounds of methamphetamines during a traffic stop on U.S. 75 in McKinney Wednesday night.
The NTXCIU is a task force of eight counties in North Texas that was designed to hit drug and human traffickers in transport on Texas highways.
The unit is a collaboration of eight North Texas sheriffs from Collin, Grayson, Hunt, Parker, Rockwall, Tarrant, Smith and Wise counties - came together to hit traffickers where they’re most vulnerable in order to stem the flow of illegal narcotics, dangerous drugs and human trafficking in North Texas.
Just in its first quarter early last year, NTXCIU deputies seized $60,000 in U.S. currency, 1,479 pounds of marijuana, 5 pounds of cocaine, 61 pounds of methamphetamine, 9 pounds of heroin, half a pound of fentanyl, 13 pounds of THC edibles, eight stolen cars, four automatic weapons, and made 57 arrests.
Their biggest busts include over 600 pounds of marijuana, 4 kilos of heroin, 9 kilos of cocaine and 15 kilos (about 33 pounds) of methamphetamine. Deputies also discovered an abduction victim, a sex trafficking victim, and two fugitives wanted for capital murder.
In total, since the unit was formed in December 2017, deputies have seized over $38 million of illicit narcotics.
