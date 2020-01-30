Event organizers announced details for the 3rd Annual McKinney St. Patrick’s Day Festival and Shamrock Run from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on March 14.
The festival is presented by Iron Horse Contractors and will feature a Shamrock Run 5k to kick start the full day of festivities. The festival will take place at Tupps Brewery, 721 Anderson St., and will feature delicious food, green beer from Tupps Brewery, a photo-booth, costume contests, great vendors and two stages filled with Irish entertainment.
“This year we’re excited to grow the event to be bigger and better than ever,” said event organizer Lauren Stephan of SBG Hospitality. “We’ve added a second stage with Irish rock bands, outdoor seating and traditional Irish cuisine.”
Admission to the family-friendly event is free and open to the public. The Shamrock Run tickets cost $30 and include a chip timed race around the brewery, Shamrock Run T-shirts, swag bags and a finishers medal. The 5k will kick off at 9 a.m. in front of the brewery and a portion of the proceeds benefit The Warrior’s Keep. Registration for the 5k is available at mckinneystpats2020.eventbrite.com.
“My wife and I have attended this event for the past two years and had a blast.” Said Jason Yma, president of Iron Horse Contractors. “Iron Horse is proud to partner with the event and we know the community will really enjoy what we have planned.”
Major event sponsors include McKinney Community Development Corporation, Iron Horse Contractors, Prestige Community Credit Union, The Blueprint Experience, Auto Hail Repair Group, Stonebridge Family Vet, Tupps Brewery, Standefer DDS & Associates, BeBalanced Clinic and SBG Hospitality.
Event organizers are booking vendors, sponsors and event partners now. For partnership information email SBG Hospitality at hello@sbghospitality.com.
More information on the event festivities can be found at mckinneystpatricksday.com.
