Preparation is underway for the largest diaper and holiday item distribution that Collin County has ever seen. With the help of dozens of volunteers, the organization will distribute over 30,000 diapers and wipes, 20,000 period products, hundreds of toys and books, clothes and winter jackets to 300 local families with over 500 children in mid-December.
Families signing up in advance will be treated to visits with Santa, snacks, and performances from the Dallas based caroling group, Vocal Magic, at Gather in downtown McKinney.
Baby Booties Diaper Bank currently serves over 300 individual children from birth to 3 years old in Collin County monthly and will distribute over 160,000 diapers this year.
“The diaper divide and the lack of period supplies in Collin County are real and only become more evident during the holidays,” Baby Booties Executive Director Helen Hutton said.
One in three American families cannot afford diapers, leading to health disparities, such as diaper rash, and even child abuse. Currently, there are over 40,000 children living in poverty in Collin County, not including families surviving just above the poverty line. Additionally, one in 10 young women cannot afford period products, forcing them to miss school or work, as well as face the health risks involved with an inadequate supply of menstrual products.
“Baby Booties Diaper Bank is the only local public agency where families can receive ongoing and reliable diapering and period product assistance, families are treading water to make ends meet and there is no assistance from the federal government to provide these much needed basic needs. That is why we are here,” Hutton said.
Families in Collin County with children under three years old can qualify for diaper assistance. If businesses, individuals, or organizations are interested in getting involved in the Baby Booties Diaper Bank Jingle Booties event or other events throughout the year, contact Baby Booties Diaper Bank representatives at 469-939-9316. For drop off locations or to donate online, visit www.babybootiesdiaperbank.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.