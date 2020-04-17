Baby Booties Diaper Bank, a small nonprofit in McKinney, serving all Collin County, is doing its best to keep up with skyrocketing COVID-19 related emergency diaper need requests.
“The COVID-19 pandemic is disproportionately impacting vulnerable children and families who lack access to clean diapers and other basic necessities. No federal assistance program such as WIC or SNAP provides for diapers and before COVID-19, one in three families struggled to provide enough diapers for their children. Hoarding, loss of jobs, and shelter in place orders have forced even more families to turn to nonprofit diaper banks, depleting already strained supplies. We have seen more families in a single Saturday emergency pop-up event then we see in an entire month,” Baby Booties Founder and Executive Director Helen Hutton said.
“As long as we have diapers and our volunteers stay healthy, we will continue with distributions but we need help. Any monetary donation or diaper purchases through our Amazon wish list will go far in supporting these vulnerable babies and families throughout North Texas while we face this community and world-wide crisis together.”
Baby Booties, a 501c3 non-profit launched in 2014 has distributed over a 1.3 million diapers throughout Collin County. BBDB is volunteer-run and operates solely on donations from the community and supporters.
