The McKinney Fire Department responded to a fire alarm Monday at Greenhaven Apartments at 8690 Virginia Parkway where units determined that the fire was extinguished by one sprinkler head.
The resident told firefighters she had left food on the stove and it caught fire. Everyone was able to get out safely. Smoke and water damage was contained to one apartment unit. The action of this one sprinkler head saved lives and an extensive financial loss of property.
According to the NFPA, there are hundreds of fires reported every day in the U.S., but cooking fires are by far the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries.
“With the COVID-19 concerns people are staying home and cooking more,” MFP spokesperson Merit Ossian said. “The best way to protect your home and family is to stay alert and keep an eye on what you are cooking. Take it off the heat if you have to step away.”
More safety information can be located at www.mckinneyfire.org or www.nfpa.org.
