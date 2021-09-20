September is National Food Safety Education Month. Food and memories go hand in hand, reminding us of special moments growing up. Whether it is outdoor grilling with the family or cooking Thanksgiving turkey in the oven, the Code Services department works with the community to ensure food safety. Your wellbeing matters to us.
It is so important to understand safe food handling practices. Unfortunately, one in six Americans will get sick from food poisoning this year. You can follow four steps to help prevent food poisoning:
Clean: Always remember to wash your hands, utensils and all surfaces when you cook.
Separate: Chicken, raw meat, turkey, eggs and seafood can all spread germs. Always separate them from fresh produce and cooked items and avoid using the same utensils that touch raw meat or poultry.
Cook: Use a food thermometer to ensure you cook food to an internal temperature that kills germs.
Chill: Follow the “two-hour rule” and discard perishables left at room temperature for more than two hours. If the food is kept in an area of 90 degrees or above, leftovers should be refrigerated within one hour.
Temperatures are slowly starting to drop, making it the perfect time to enjoy an outdoor meal at your favorite local restaurant. Always choose a place that makes food safety a top priority. Our department makes this easy for you as we regularly inspect McKinney restaurants. When an inspector visits a food establishment, they look at a range of aspects relating to the food premises, including preparation, handling, food safety, temperature control, and more.
The city uses the inspection form adopted by the Texas Department of State Health Services, which is a demerit-based scoring system. There are 47 items on the inspection form, and each item carries a differently weighted demerit depending on the violation. The demerits are assigned numerical values of 3, 2, or 1, with 3 being the most severe violation. The score beside each restaurant is the total score from the most recent health inspection. A health inspection score of 0 is the best score a restaurant can receive.
You can view a restaurant’s inspection score on the City of McKinney’s interactive map (McKinneyTexas.org/RestaurantScores). When reviewing a particular location, you can see the current and previous scores and view the most recent report.
If you have any questions about food safety, please visit McKinneyTexas.org/HealthCompliance or reach out to the city of McKinney Health Compliance: 972-547-7440.
Everything we do and every decision we make is with your safety in mind. It is our absolute highest priority - we are all in this together
